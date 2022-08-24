With a bang, the Hellfire Gala’s true purpose was revealed, and the fittingly titled Reign of X Vol. 13 contains the issues where the X-Men show their unrestrained hand. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, this collection has Krakoa’s mutants create a whole new planet for Arakko’s population on Mars while celebrating its aftermath. These were exciting issues, and a direct precursor to the current crop of X-books (in fact, you would be hard pressed to understand X-Men: Red or Immortal X-Men without having these comics under your belt). Re-reading them collected into a focused act within was an excellent way to digest to cosmic-level changes made to the X-books as mutants go from being a nation on earth to ruling an entire planet.

