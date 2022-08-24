Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: The Variants #3
Backed into an impossible corner, Jessica is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family. Guest-starring JESSICA JONES?. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
‘Reign of X’ Vol. 13 review
With a bang, the Hellfire Gala’s true purpose was revealed, and the fittingly titled Reign of X Vol. 13 contains the issues where the X-Men show their unrestrained hand. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, this collection has Krakoa’s mutants create a whole new planet for Arakko’s population on Mars while celebrating its aftermath. These were exciting issues, and a direct precursor to the current crop of X-books (in fact, you would be hard pressed to understand X-Men: Red or Immortal X-Men without having these comics under your belt). Re-reading them collected into a focused act within was an excellent way to digest to cosmic-level changes made to the X-books as mutants go from being a nation on earth to ruling an entire planet.
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4
As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in — and on — the darkness. He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi’s wartime past. Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #52 review
Back again with IDW’s Sonic The Hedgehog comic series! This issue is written and drawn by the returning Evan Stanley, picking back up from Ian Flynn once more. Last time I was here I covered the big 2022 Annual issue, which you should remember because it was a week ago, but we’re back to the main story now, so it’ll be a simple run-of-the-mill look through as per usual.
Marvel announces ‘The Sins of Sinister’ X-Men crossover event
Marvel Comics sent out an S.O.S. last Friday, and now we know what that teaser was all about. It was none other than a Mr. Sinister crossover event announcement!. The text and graphic are certainly sinister as they suggest the crossover will be about a future “Sinister wants.” Very little is known so far, but expect this new crossover story to kick off sometime in January 2023. Given what we do know, could this crossover somehow tie into the “Destiny of X” era as it’ll explore a possible future?
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
‘Carnage’ #5 review: Highway to Hel
As Carnage slaughters his way through the dark elves, Kenneth is forced to once again consider where his loyalties lie. And he’d better choose quick, because Carnage is never too far away. This issue narrows its focus in some ways, mostly zeroing in on Kenneth’s P.O.V. as Carnage continues...
‘Star Wars: Crimson Reign’ most certainly is a Star Wars comic
Modern Star Wars has found itself in a position where these massive moments have already been defined, so if we want more, smaller stories have to fit between the more “important” ones. Sometimes, this dancing between raindrops can really work in the favor of a given Star War, such as with any of the Vader comics, Rogue One, or the Alphabet Squadron novels. These stories know the way that the films emotionally resonate, and they support those feelings, even while subverting them in places.
Marvel signals the end for ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 out 9/28
Marvel Comics has revealed every variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5, the final issue in the Fortnite/Marvel crossover. Written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davíla, fans can buy Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 on September 28th. Retailers have until August 22nd to put their orders in.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
‘Maneater’ review: One killer and all filler
Shark attack movies have been a regular part of the genre landscape for decades. Maneater follows Jessie (Nicky Whelan, 2009’s Halloween II) who has been dumped right before her wedding. She decides to take her friends to the island resort that was planning on going to for her honeymoon. Unfortunately for the group, a great white also wants to join in on the fun.
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 11 review: What it means to be a great friend
Our resident alien, Harry, dug himself a pretty big hole with Asta when he forcibly removed her memories without her consent. Unlike other times they have had disagreements, this one looks to have really fractured the relationship. While Harry is in Asta’s doghouse, he continues his search to find the...
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
‘Low Life’ review: Unrelenting thriller about predatory nature
Low Life takes a familiar premise and thrusts it into the modern age. Benny (Wes Dunlap) is a YouTuber who runs a To Catch a Predator type channel. It is popular, but also very dangerous. When he invites his latest target into his house, it turns into a tense game of cat-and-mouse.
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
