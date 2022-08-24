Read full article on original website
Fourth Annual VT African Landing Day
Fire officials say strong winds caused the roof to come down on dozens of cows, killing 30.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin.
Friday Weathercast
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016.
Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters.
Terminally ill woman, Middlebury doctor sue Vermont over aid-in-dying law’s residency requirement
For those who are terminally ill, according to Bluestein, moving to another state is an enormous — and potentially impossible — undertaking. Read the story on VTDigger here: Terminally ill woman, Middlebury doctor sue Vermont over aid-in-dying law’s residency requirement.
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
Morning weather webcast
Vermont schools seeing increase in enrollment for class of 2026. Police arrest Burlington man in connection to August 13th shooting. Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington.
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
Vermont sued over residency rule for assisted suicide
The lawsuit asks the court to block enforcement of the residency provision.
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
