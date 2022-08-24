ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Fourth Annual VT African Landing Day

Fire officials say strong winds caused the roof to come down on dozens of cows, killing 30. Community Health Education Fair on the state house lawn. Non profit "All Brains Belong Vermont" work to promote the well being of people with all types of neurological and behavioral disorders.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect

Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates

Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
WCAX

Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits

As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking. Vermont's retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall.
sevendaysvt

What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts

On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
thetrek.co

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Morning weather webcast

Vermont schools seeing increase in enrollment for class of 2026. Police arrest Burlington man in connection to August 13th shooting. Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
VERMONT STATE

