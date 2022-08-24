Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
‘Tales of The Human Target’ #1 is clever in its approach
The Human Target may not be back just yet–expect it in September–but you can get your Human Target to fix on with a new anthology one-shot out today. Set before the events of the main series by Tom King and Greg Smallwood, this anthology features three specific events, and somehow they all connect. That’s right, there’s a mystery afoot in Tales of The Human Target #1, but can you solve the mystery before the end of the issue?
Judging by the Cover – 08/24/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
EXCLUSIVE Mad Cave Preview: Nature’s Labyrinth #1
Courtesy of Mad Cave, AIPT can exclusively reveal preview pages from Zac Thompson and Bayleigh Underwood’s Nature’s Labyrinth. The six-issue series launches on November 2nd with colors by Warnia Sahadewa and letters by Rus Wooton. An action horror series at heart, Thompson told AIPT the series was written...
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
‘Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings’ #2 is more than a rollicking throwback adventure
This new series from Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, and Erik Arciniega is already embracing Shang-Chi’s full history in exciting ways, tying into his years with MI-6 and the original run of Master of Kung-Fu. This issue sees Shang-Chi reunited with an old flame, who puts him on the trail of a criminal mastermind he faced many years ago. The whole setup feels like the kind of classic stealth adventure Shang-Chi often found himself on back in the day, but it quickly takes a turn into even more interesting territory. By hanging the story on the concept of Shang-Chi confronting a villain from his past, this action-heavy and nostalgic trip serves to show Shang-Chi that some things never change.
‘Minor Threats’ #1 review: Heading for that adult crash
From affordable housing built in the corpse of a dead kaiju to the difficulties of navigating the unemployment line as a retired supervillain, Minor Threats from Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring is bursting at the seams with big, relatable ideas. The story here is a compelling...
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 118: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
We dive into the recently-released LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special, the third LEGO special taking place after the sequel trilogy. And spoiler alert, it’s a lot of fun. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s Jim Lehane and Nicole Herviou. Join us as we discuss the latest news in...
Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
On Friday, Nellie Andreeva at Deadline.com reported that Netflix has canceled their series adaptation of Resident Evil after just one season. The series was hit or miss with critics (we liked it), but was not embraced by many of the game franchise’s hardcore fans. A brief perusal of Resident Evil Facebook groups to a couple of key factors for their discontent.
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 11 review: What it means to be a great friend
Our resident alien, Harry, dug himself a pretty big hole with Asta when he forcibly removed her memories without her consent. Unlike other times they have had disagreements, this one looks to have really fractured the relationship. While Harry is in Asta’s doghouse, he continues his search to find the...
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
Mystery-thriller ‘Spy Superb’ sneaks into comic shops January 2023
Dark Horse has announced a new drama from Matt Kindt called Spy Superb. The offbeat mystery-thriller will feature colors by Sharlene Kindt and focus on a secret organization that has developed the perfect spy. The twist? The perfect spy doesn’t even know they are a spy. “In Spy Superb...
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 44: ‘Prey’
In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the newest entry in the Predator series, Prey! How does the movie compare to other parts of this beloved, but often inconsistent series? Does a Predator movie set in the past actually work? Listen now to find out!
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #5
Don’t miss our interview with Geoffrey Thorne about Blood Syndicate: Season One #5. Holocaust turns up the heat on Paris Island! How did he come to take control of the city, and what is he going to do next? Learn his origin and his grand plans for the future—and can he be stopped?
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3 episode 1 review: A big lesson in trusting the system
The ensigns from the USS Cerritos return for more deep space exploration and adventures in the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. However, in the premiere, the entire crew is “Grounded” since their captain is under arrest for allegedly detonating a bomb on Pakled Planet. Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford take it upon themselves to clear Freeman’s name.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #8 (LGY #902) features a great fight with Vulture
Vulture wants Spider-Man dead, but the cover says it all: Spider-Man gets a new suit in Amazing Spider-Man #8! Okay, it’s honestly not that big of a deal–he just got a new one last year–especially since there’s no way Spider-Man can avoid death while falling from a great height with no web fluid left. Right?!
