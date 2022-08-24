Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
Marvel announces oversized gallery hardcover of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s ‘Spider-Man: Blue’
Marvel Comics has announced a new oversized gallery edition of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Spider-Man: Blue. The oversized edition honors the incredible art of Sale, who passed away in June. Spider-Man Blue touches on the formative years of Spider-Man some might say is a modern masterpiece. Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover will be available in July 2023.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
Marvel to upgrade ‘Marvel Masterworks’ in 2023 with Spider-Man, X-Men, and more
Marvel Comics has announced a new line of reprints remastering the Marvel Masterworks line of graphic novels starting in 2023. Kicking things off is Spider-Man Vol. which will launch the new printing line of early Marvel Masterworks with improved restoration and expanded bonus materials including scans of original art, essays, and covers from other collections of the material. That includes House ads, creator bios, and more.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
‘Devil’s Reign Superior Four’ TPB provides the ultimate Doc Ock experience
If you missed out on the Devil’s Reign event and its crossovers, fear not, as the trade paperbacks collecting it start to come out this week. That includes the main Devil’s Reign event, as well as Devil’s Reign: Superior Four. Customary of comics events, crossovers allow for different takes on characters and stories thanks to the setup of a main crisis. In this case, Doc Ock must contend with three other “Superior” Doc Ock’s from alternate dimensions. Piece of cake, right? That is until you realize each one is a “Superior” form of Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider!
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Written by: Christos Gage, Donald Mustard. Art by: Sergio Fernandez Davila. Cover by:...
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’
You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
Judging by the Cover – 08/24/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
New ‘Creepshow’ #1 preview shows off Paul Dini, Stephen Langford, and John McCrea’s birthday story
Skybound has released a new preview for Creepshow #1, out September 21st, which features a monster party. You can also check out a preview of Chris Burnham’s story from the issue here. So what’s Creepshow about?. In the spirit of all iterations of Creepshow in pop culture, each...
