ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119UL0_0hTLIXyn00

Crawley supporters have been told there was “no justification” for the pitch invasion which followed Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup win over Premier League Fulham.

Hundreds of home fans spilled onto the field at Broadfield Stadium to celebrate the shock 2-0 victory over the Cottagers.

The English Football League (EFL) has condemned the actions of the perpetrators, in addition to those who “encourage and glorify” such behaviour on social media, and plans to work with the Sky Bet League Two club to identify those involved.

The Football Association has confirmed it will investigate the events.

Football authorities announced tougher penalties for pitch invasions, such as club bans and criminal records, following a string of unsightly incidents at the end of last season, including a Nottingham Forest fan headbutting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

“The EFL condemns the actions taken by a number of individuals leading up to, during and following the unacceptable mass pitch incursion at the end of Crawley Town’s Carabao Cup tie against Fulham,” read an EFL statement.

“EFL clubs, their employees, the Football Supporters’ Association, and the game’s wider stakeholders, have made a collective commitment to ensure that the safety of all those involved in the game is not compromised by anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“Everyone associated with staging and attending football matches has a responsibility to meet that commitment and should also be fully aware that it is against the law to enter the pitch at any time without permission and doing so could result in a club ban and criminal record for the perpetrators.

Whilst acknowledging the occasion of Crawley’s victory against a Premier League opponent, there can be no justification to enter the pitch without authority

“It is vital that those playing the game can do so safe in the knowledge that they will not be subjected to violent, threatening, or anti-social behaviour going forward.

“Whilst acknowledging the occasion of Crawley’s victory against a Premier League opponent, there can be no justification to enter the pitch without authority.”

Home supporters chanted ‘If Crawley win, we’re on the pitch’ during the second-round tie, prompting the club to put out messages on the public address system warning them not to do so.

In a social media exchange on Tuesday morning, the club retweeted footage of the invasion in response to light-hearted criticism from a betting publisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9l62_0hTLIXyn00
Crawley fans ignored warnings to stay off the Broadfield Stadium pitch (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“It is also ill advised to encourage and glorify such actions through social media, other digital platforms, and the broader media,” continued the EFL statement.

“This type of inappropriate behaviour is not welcomed and wherever appropriate, the authorities will take the necessary action to ensure this does not happen in the future.

“Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators.

“The EFL has been in contact with the club to discuss the various circumstances surrounding the incursion, including identifying the individuals involved, while the FA have confirmed they will be investigating last night’s events.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Danny Cowley refuses to get carried away despite Portsmouth’s unbeaten start

Danny Cowley refused to get carried away after Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at Port Vale sent them to the Sky Bet League One summit. Victory came courtesy of Dane Scarlett’s first-half strike and, while the game was far from a classic, Cowley was delighted with the points but stressed it was too early in the campaign to get excited.
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Schofield hails Huddersfield ace Tino Anjorin after draw with West Brom

Danny Schofield praised on-loan midfielder Tino Anjorin after his two goals earned Huddersfield a point from a 2-2 draw against West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium. Anjorin’s fine finishes inside the the first half-hour looked to have put Town on course for a second win of the Championship season but defensive frailties meant they ended the day in the bottom two after Jed Wallace also scored twice for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City guilty of overplaying after conceding late equaliser

Nigel Pearson admitted his Bristol City side were guilty of overplaying as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 Championship draw away to Blackpool. Theo Corbeanu’s 90th-minute strike ensured the points were shared at Bloomfield Road in an entertaining game – Blackpool’s second successive 3-3 draw.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sharp
newschain

Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill condemned the Bristol Rovers fans who subjected him to a torrent of vile abuse following the 1-1 draw at the Memorial Ground. The former Bristol City boss was heading down the touchline for his post-match interview duties when he was stopped in his tracks by home fans in the stands who targeted him with a string of four-letter words.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jim McNulty praises Rochdale for fighting through fear in draw with Crawley

Jim McNulty said Rochdale had to fight through their fear to secure the club’s first point of the League Two season after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crawley. Tyrese Sinclair’s second-half header cancelled out Jack Powell’s opener on the stroke of half-time and, while Dale remain bottom of the table, McNulty said he was proud of the group.
SOCCER
newschain

Kieran McKenna questions referee decision as Ipswich draw with Barnsley

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was hugely critical of referee Stephen Martin following his side’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley. A stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Town’s Conor Chaplin was cancelled out by Jack Aitchison’s header but Sam Morsy got the Tractor Boys back in front only for Callum Styles to deny them the three points.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#Efl#Premier League Fulham#The Sky Bet League Two#The Football Association#Nottingham Forest#Sheffield United#Carabao Cup
newschain

Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn

Stoke interim manager Dean Holden has left the club after they recorded a battling 1-0 win at Blackburn – clearing the way for Alex Neil’s seemingly imminent appointment. Holden, previously assistant to the sacked Michael O’Neill, took charge for the game at Ewood Park but a club statement after the game confirmed his departure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stockport boss Dave Challinor frustrated by skipper Paddy Madden’s red card

Stockport boss Dave Challinor could not hide his frustration at skipper Paddy Madden’s straight red card towards the end of their 1-1 draw against Swindon. Madden was red-carded for a stamp on Saidou Khan late on, though County did go earn to rescue a point thanks to Antoni Sarcevic’s 84th-minute leveller.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Chris Wilder delighted with Middlesbrough’s discipline in long-awaited win

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was pleased with the way his side overcame the difficult challenge of Swansea to record their first victory of the campaign. Goals from Riley McGree and Matt Crooks in the first half were enough for the three points as Joel Piroe’s late penalty handed the Swans a lifeline.
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe

Charlton boss Ben Garner criticised the performance of referee David Rock following his side’s 1-1 draw at Wycombe. The Addicks equalised through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi less than a minute after The Chairboys took the lead through Anis Mehmeti. Following a frantic first 30 minutes, Garner was shown a yellow card...
SOCCER
newschain

Liverpool fire nine past Bournemouth in record-equalling victory

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history as they thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side had come under fire after a winless start to the season, but responded to Monday’s defeat at Manchester United in thrilling style. Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gary McSheffrey surprised by how ‘comfortable’ Doncaster were in Northampton win

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey was surprised by how “comfortable” his side were during their 1-0 League Two victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday. It was a relatively-tight game between two previously unbeaten sides but Doncaster created the better moments and came away with all three points thanks to George Miller’s second-half penalty.
SPORTS
newschain

British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday in Istanbul. Six British sides will be among the 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four in Europe’s premier club competition. Here, the PA news agency looks at all the key information. Who are the British...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy