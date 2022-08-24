Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands Japan Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Web3 Business
Animoca Brands, a leader in Web3 investments and crypto games in Asia, is expanding into Japan due to its local company obtaining $45 million in the capital at a $500 million pre-assessment. Animoca Brands KK, a corporate strategy subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., has raised an aggregate of US$45 million from MUFG Bank Limited and Animoca Brands Co. Ltd., valuing the corporation at roughly US$500 million. The company is focusing on cooperative partnerships in Japan for NFT-related investment opportunities. According to the news release from March 3, 2022, Animoca Brands Japan has been thinking about working with MUFG to pursue commercial potential in the NFT sector.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange To Offer Nano Ether Futures Contract
Nano Ether Futures Contract is scheduled to launch on Coinbase Derivatives Exchange on August 29, 2022. It will be accessible for trading through third-party retail brokers and clearing firms with their names mentioned below. Retail Brokers:. Ironbeam. EdgeClear. Optimus Futures. NinjaTrader. Tradovate. Stage 5. Clearing Firms:. ADMIS. ABN AMRO. Dorman...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Adopting D/Bond’s ERC-3475 Standard
Ethereum Foundation recently announced adopting the ETRC-3475 standard by D/Bond, and the adoption will help Ethereum add value to its ecosystem and infrastructure. After carefully debating and evaluating the proposal, Ethereum is ready to present the standard to EF experts and DeFi & Web 3.0 enthusiasts. Now, the EIP-3475 has been accepted as an API standard to issue bonds alongside redemption data.
cryptonewsz.com
Time to Go All Guns Blazing for Faster ETH 2.0 After the Mega ‘Merge’
The Merge upgrade is joining the execution layer (mainnet) with the proof of stake consensus layer (Beacon Chain), which eliminates energy-intensive mining for sustainable crypto infrastructure growth. Now the ETH holders can stake their holding to become validators instead of miners. Investors are optimistic about ETH’s growth because Ethereum 2.0...
Comments / 0