Comics

‘Doctor Strange Epic Collection: Infinity War’ finds focus without losing itself to tie-in troubles

One of the most regrettable (and most profitable) aspects of an increasingly event- and crossover-driven comic universe is the requisite plot-derailing tie-in issue. For longtime followers of a series, having the dramatic beats and overarching character growth you’ve been eagerly awaiting put on the back burner feels like an exasperating waste of time, especially if you aren’t invested in the larger event. On the other hand, tie-in issues can drum up readership for books with drooping sales, hopefully catching the eye of new readers for that series in the process.
Marvel to upgrade ‘Marvel Masterworks’ in 2023 with Spider-Man, X-Men, and more

Marvel Comics has announced a new line of reprints remastering the Marvel Masterworks line of graphic novels starting in 2023. Kicking things off is Spider-Man Vol. which will launch the new printing line of early Marvel Masterworks with improved restoration and expanded bonus materials including scans of original art, essays, and covers from other collections of the material. That includes House ads, creator bios, and more.
Marvel announces ‘The Sins of Sinister’ X-Men crossover event

Marvel Comics sent out an S.O.S. last Friday, and now we know what that teaser was all about. It was none other than a Mr. Sinister crossover event announcement!. The text and graphic are certainly sinister as they suggest the crossover will be about a future “Sinister wants.” Very little is known so far, but expect this new crossover story to kick off sometime in January 2023. Given what we do know, could this crossover somehow tie into the “Destiny of X” era as it’ll explore a possible future?
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review

Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Written by: Christos Gage, Donald Mustard. Art by: Sergio Fernandez Davila. Cover by:...
Marvel First Look: Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades #1

Out September 28th, Marvel Comics has released an advance look at Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades! Retailers have until August 29th to put their orders in. Here are the stories that await in this year’s issue:. Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza and superstar artist Paco Medina take to the stars in...
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe

December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Platform Comics 2022 10K Challenge interview: Winner Hannah England talks ’35 Years’

After highlighting the runner-up in the Platform Comics 10k Challenge, it’s time to take a closer look at the winner, Hannah England. Like the other participants, England was given 10,000 minutes (about seven days, FYI) to make a comic from scratch. AIPT was happy to help sponsor the competition, which ended up with 12 creators featured in the new anthology that’s free to read right now.
Deadline

‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors. Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Ridley Scott’s...
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5

When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000

The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
Chip Zdarsky declines role as Mr. Fantastic; offers Nathan Fielder as top choice

Chip Zdarsky made waves last week with a campaign petitioning himself as the best option to play Reed Richards in the MCU Fantastic Four movie, but today gave fans an update they may not hear. Not leaving us completely empty-handed, Zdarsky suggested Nathan Fielder from such shows as Nathan for You and The Rehearsal should take on the role of Mr. Fantastic.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3

It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
Al Ewing continues to honor Avengers with ‘Wasp’ #1 in January 2023

Marvel Comics has announced a new series in the same vein as Al Ewing’s Ant-Man focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp! Joining him is artist Kasia Nie, known for her acclaimed work on titles like Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Tom Reilly will continue to supply covers similar in style to the Ant-Man covers. Check those out below!
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2

THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
Marvel Preview: Iron Fist #5

The seal has been broken! As a dark god’s power begins to rise, LIN LIE faces an impossible choice! Will the power of the IRON FIST finally accept him…and even if it does, will it be enough?. Written by: Alyssa Wong. Art by: Michael YG. Cover by: Sunny...
