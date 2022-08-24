Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Marvel Preview: X-Force #31
KRAVEN’S MUTANT HUNT! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Benjamin Percy’s saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come!. LEGACY...
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
‘Reign of X’ Vol. 13 review
With a bang, the Hellfire Gala’s true purpose was revealed, and the fittingly titled Reign of X Vol. 13 contains the issues where the X-Men show their unrestrained hand. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, this collection has Krakoa’s mutants create a whole new planet for Arakko’s population on Mars while celebrating its aftermath. These were exciting issues, and a direct precursor to the current crop of X-books (in fact, you would be hard pressed to understand X-Men: Red or Immortal X-Men without having these comics under your belt). Re-reading them collected into a focused act within was an excellent way to digest to cosmic-level changes made to the X-books as mutants go from being a nation on earth to ruling an entire planet.
Marvel’s RPG ‘Marvel Multiverse’ gets core rulebook and ‘Cataclysm of Kang’ adventure in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed the official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book coming in Summer 2023. Written by Matt Forbeck with covers by Iban Coello, fans can get their hands on the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playin Game: Core Rulebook in June 2023 and the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang in July 2023.
Marvel signals the end for ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 out 9/28
Marvel Comics has revealed every variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5, the final issue in the Fortnite/Marvel crossover. Written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davíla, fans can buy Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 on September 28th. Retailers have until August 22nd to put their orders in.
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’
You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
‘Olympus: Rebirth’ #1 draws you into a new and compelling world of the gods
Olympus: Rebirth is a new series spinning out of Trial of the Amazons featuring Hippolyta in the lead role. But wait, didn’t she die? As we saw in Artemis: Wanted, yes, but do gods ever really die? The new series aims to show how the Greek pantheon of the gods may be in trouble, and Hippolyta could be their only hope. Problem is, gods are bullheaded and arrogant, so will they even listen?
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #52 review
Back again with IDW’s Sonic The Hedgehog comic series! This issue is written and drawn by the returning Evan Stanley, picking back up from Ian Flynn once more. Last time I was here I covered the big 2022 Annual issue, which you should remember because it was a week ago, but we’re back to the main story now, so it’ll be a simple run-of-the-mill look through as per usual.
‘Devil’s Reign Superior Four’ TPB provides the ultimate Doc Ock experience
If you missed out on the Devil’s Reign event and its crossovers, fear not, as the trade paperbacks collecting it start to come out this week. That includes the main Devil’s Reign event, as well as Devil’s Reign: Superior Four. Customary of comics events, crossovers allow for different takes on characters and stories thanks to the setup of a main crisis. In this case, Doc Ock must contend with three other “Superior” Doc Ock’s from alternate dimensions. Piece of cake, right? That is until you realize each one is a “Superior” form of Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider!
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
‘Doctor Strange Epic Collection: Infinity War’ finds focus without losing itself to tie-in troubles
One of the most regrettable (and most profitable) aspects of an increasingly event- and crossover-driven comic universe is the requisite plot-derailing tie-in issue. For longtime followers of a series, having the dramatic beats and overarching character growth you’ve been eagerly awaiting put on the back burner feels like an exasperating waste of time, especially if you aren’t invested in the larger event. On the other hand, tie-in issues can drum up readership for books with drooping sales, hopefully catching the eye of new readers for that series in the process.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
