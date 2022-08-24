Read full article on original website
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Duck slide might be cutest thing at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's always a lot going on at the Kentucky State Fair, it can be hard to take it all in. But one thing that's too cute to pass up is the famous duck slide. Located in Ag Land in the south wing, there's a tiny little...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: William Shatner wins Kentucky State Fair horse competition in 1986
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know actor William Shatner is a Kentucky State Fair horse show champ?. That's right. In this WLKY archive video, we look at the horse show from 1986. In it, Shatner competed in the Amateur Gentleman 5 gaited competition and won. Watch the full story...
WLKY.com
All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WLKY.com
Hams, flowers, textiles: More than 31K contest entires submitted to Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 31,000 entries were submitted to the Kentucky State Fair this year. If you can think of it, there's probably a category for it. Some include vegetables and melons, hobbies, homebrew beer, fine arts and crafts, photography, tobacco and textiles. There are 28 divisions and...
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser for politicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair's annual Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser. It's a chance for Kentucky's politicos to see and be seen. Once again, the winning bid for this year's ham came from Kelly and Joe Craft and Lexington-based Central Bank. They bid a record-setting $5 million to walk away with this year's ham.
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's Fish & Wildlife department fishing for new conservation officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are coming to the end of the boating season and the beginning of the hunting season here in the Commonwealth. In turn, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is searching for new conservation officers. What You Need To Know. Kentucky Department of Fish...
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
WLKY.com
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Church organizers of an event and fireworks show planned on Sept. 11 in Ohio are facing criticism, with some saying it should be "a day of remembrance and prayer, not a celebration." People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
WKRC
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
WTVQ
Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
