Rays' Shane McClanahan for the win? You can count on it

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan's chances at the American League Cy Young Award may be zero after Justin Verlander recorded his AL-leading 16th win after tossing six no-hit innings on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't put money on McClanahan all together. Instead, put money, and I mean big money, on McClanahan to record the win on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are simply a disaster right now. Los Angeles has the third-worst record in the American League, have lost four straight and six of its last seven after getting crushed 11-1 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and worst of all, owner Arte Moreno is considering selling the team.

Talk about chaos. The Angels have two of the best players in the game in future Hall of Famer Mike Trout and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, but very little to show for it. And it's been going on for a while now. Since Moreno purchased the team back in 2003, The Angels have made the postseason just six times, haven't made the playoffs since 2014 and haven't finished above .500 since 2015. Not good.

And it's certainly not because of a lack of money. The Angels have the 10th highest payroll in baseball, have the highest-paid player in Trout, and signed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a 10-year, $240 million contract back in 2012. That's some serious spending

Meanwhile, McClanahan is killing it this season — 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts — and the Rays already have won the first two games of the series. Plus, Los Angeles hasn't scored more than three runs in each of its last five games.

Need another reason to ride McClanahan? He's 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three career starts vs. the Angels. And most importantly, the Rays know these are the kind of games they need to win — beating teams under .500 — if they're going to clinch a playoff spot. That's why putting money on McClanahan and the Rays to win on Wednesday is totally worth it.

The Bet: Shane McClanahan to record the win against the LA Angels (-120 DK)

Bet $120 to win $100