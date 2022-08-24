ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Shane McClanahan for the win? You can count on it

By Jared Shlensky
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoNux_0hTLHdI400
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan's chances at the American League Cy Young Award may be zero after Justin Verlander recorded his AL-leading 16th win after tossing six no-hit innings on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't put money on McClanahan all together. Instead, put money, and I mean big money, on McClanahan to record the win on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are simply a disaster right now. Los Angeles has the third-worst record in the American League, have lost four straight and six of its last seven after getting crushed 11-1 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and worst of all, owner Arte Moreno is considering selling the team.

Talk about chaos. The Angels have two of the best players in the game in future Hall of Famer Mike Trout and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, but very little to show for it. And it's been going on for a while now. Since Moreno purchased the team back in 2003, The Angels have made the postseason just six times, haven't made the playoffs since 2014 and haven't finished above .500 since 2015. Not good.

And it's certainly not because of a lack of money. The Angels have the 10th highest payroll in baseball, have the highest-paid player in Trout, and signed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a 10-year, $240 million contract back in 2012. That's some serious spending

Meanwhile, McClanahan is killing it this season — 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts — and the Rays already have won the first two games of the series. Plus, Los Angeles hasn't scored more than three runs in each of its last five games.

Need another reason to ride McClanahan? He's 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three career starts vs. the Angels. And most importantly, the Rays know these are the kind of games they need to win — beating teams under .500 — if they're going to clinch a playoff spot. That's why putting money on McClanahan and the Rays to win on Wednesday is totally worth it.

The Bet: Shane McClanahan to record the win against the LA Angels (-120 DK)

Bet $120 to win $100

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees All-Star SP Nestor Cortes expected to be placed on IL with groin injury

The New York Yankees' injury woes continue. With the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Clay Holmes and Luis Severino (among a host of others) already on the injured list, breakout All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is expected to join the group, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Holmes -- like Cortes -- was a first-time All-Star this summer, while Stanton was voted into his fifth midsummer classic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Los Angeles, CA
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Arte Moreno
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
GOLF
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The American League#The Los Angeles Angels#Hall Of Famer#Al Mvp
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark

Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates rookie SS Oneil Cruz makes history with 122.4 MPH single

Cruz is one of the most highly-touted rookies in the game and made his major league debut in 2021 by going 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI over two games. The 23-year-old began the 2022 campaign in the minors, but after slashing .233/.337/.424 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 54 games at Triple-A, he was promoted in mid-June.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy