ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Empire of Light’ Teaser: Olivia Colman Stars in Sam Mendes’ Awards-Bound Searchlight Drama

By Alison Foreman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Academy Award winner Sam Mendes tackles the subject he knows best in “ Empire of Light ”: a meditation on the powerful emotions cinema can reflect — and inspire — in audiences.

Set in a seaside English town in the 1980s, the upcoming drama stars Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, as well as Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, and Toby Jones, who plays a film projectionist and narrates the teaser.

“Film: It’s just static frames with darkness in between,” the character begins in a remarkably meta moment of marketing that still doesn’t reveal much about the movie’s secretive plot. “But there’s a little flaw in your optic nerve. So if I run the film at 24 frames per second, it creates an illusion of motion, an illusion of life. So you don’t see the darkness. Out there, they just see a beam of light. And nothing happens without light.”

“Empire of Light” is set to make its debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (held September 8 through 18), where Mendes will be honored with the festival’s Ebert Director Award. Past recipients include Martin Scorsese, Claire Denis, Ava DuVernay, Wim Wenders, and the late Agnès Varda. Mendes made his directorial debut at TIFF with “American Beauty” in 1999. Mendes and “American Beauty” went on to clinch eight nominations with five wins, including Best Picture and Best Director at the 72nd Academy Awards.

“From his first appearance at TIFF with ‘American Beauty,’ director Sam Mendes brought his exacting and lyrical vision of cinema to Toronto,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in the Ebert Director Award announcement. “We are delighted to honor his unique voice and body of work with this year’s TIFF Ebert Director Award.”

At the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, Mendes’ war epic “1917” earned the filmmaker nods for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay which he shared with co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. (Mendes lost out to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” in every category.) “Empire of Light” marks the first title written and directed exclusively by Mendes. He reunites with Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins for the occasion. The pair previously collaborated on “1917” and “Skyfall.”

“Empire of Light” hits theaters December 9. Watch the trailer below:

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Lou’ Trailer: Allison Janney Goes Full Liam Neeson in Feminist ‘Taken’-Style Action Movie

Oscar winner Allison Janney has a very special set of skills — including how to kick ass. For the Netflix action film “Lou,” Janney stars as the titular retired vigilante whose life is interrupted after a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. Per an official synopsis: “As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.” Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven, and Ridley Asha Bateman also star in the film, directed by Anna Foerster (“Underworld: Blood Wars”) from...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘TÁR’ New Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars in Todd Field’s Comeback Movie

Sixteen years since his last film “Little Children” peeled back the malaise and psychosexual dysfunction of suburbia, director Todd Field is back on the film festival stage with “TÁR.” Field has paddled around a suite of projects over the years, from a 20-hour Showtime limited series take on Jonathan Franzen’s tome “Purity” with Daniel Craig and David Hare, to a likely-never-to-happen adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s unfilmable western “Blood Meridian.” After adapting fiction for his last two films — Tom Perrotta’s novel “Little Children” and the Andre Dubus short story “Killings” for his debut feature “In the Bedroom” — Field returns...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ Trailer: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Thriller Stars an Unhinged Kate Hudson

Ana Lily Amirpour is back for her third feature just in time for scary season. The supernatural thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” paints a different picture of the seedy underbelly of New Orleans. The film centers on a mental institute escapee, the titular Mona Lisa (Jun Jong Seo), who befriends exotic dancer and single mother Bonnie (Kate Hudson) in an effort to go on a crime spree thanks to Mona Lisa’s unique otherworldly talents. Yet when a detective (Craig Robinson) starts putting the pieces together, Bonnie and Mona Lisa’s “Bonnie and Clyde” run just might be over…or come to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Pinocchio’ Trailer: Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo Warn Against Wishing Upon a Star for Fame

“Why do you want to be real when you can be famous?” Such is the haunting question at the center of Disney+’s “Pinocchio,” premiering September 8. Co-written and directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, the live-action/animated hybrid retelling of the beloved classic tale stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the titular wooden doll who dreams of becoming a real boy. Yet as “Honest” John (Keegan-Michael Key) lures Pinocchio, a talking puppet, into performing as the “eighth wonder of the world,” it’s up to Geppetto, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), and Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to guide the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Wim Wenders
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Cameron Bailey
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Agnès Varda
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Martin Scorsese
IndieWire

‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Star in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Drama

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple facing an uncertain world. The first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and open the 2022 New York Film Festival, marks Driver and Baumbach’s fifth collaboration together. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when an “airborne toxic event” takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family. “White Noise” is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Inspection’ Trailer: Jeremy Pope Stars in the Gay Marine Corps Drama Festivals Rave About

“The Inspection” tells a heartbreaking story about surviving intense military training as a closeted gay man. Tony and Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope (“One Night in Miami”) stars as Ellis French, a homeless youth who joins the Marine Corps after his mother (Gabrielle Union) disowns him for being gay. Yet during training, Ellis falls for his superior (Raúl Castillo) while enduring the wrath of his sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine) after his sexual orientation is exposed. Written and directed by Elegance Bratton (“Pier Kids,” “My House”), the A24 film “The Inspection” premieres at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and is set to close the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Athena’ Trailer: Romain Gavras Helms Cop Revenge Drama as a Greek Tragedy

Justice will be served as anarchy erupts following a murder at the hands of a rogue police officer. Romain Gavras’ “Athena” tells an all-too-timely tale of cop corruption, militant protests, and the intersection between nationalism and personal duty. The film premieres at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 2, followed by a September 23 Netflix release. Per the official synopsis, after the death of his youngest brother following an alleged police altercation, Abdel (Dali Benssalah) is called back from the frontline to find his family torn apart. Caught between his younger brother Karim’s (Sami Slimane) desire for revenge and the criminal...
MOVIES
IndieWire

NYFF Sets Revivals Lineup: ‘Mother and the Whore,’ Jacques Tourneur, Claire Denis, and More Restorations

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the cinephile-favorite Revivals section for the 60th New York Film Festival, coming to NYC September 30 through October 16. The program showcases new restorations and preservations of important works from canonical filmmakers. This year’s selection includes the hard-to-find “The Mother and the Whore” — which cameoed in the form of a poster featured in 2005’s “The Squid and the Whale” and brought the scandalous Jean Eustache some renewed attention. Starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, Bernadette Lafont, and Françoise Lebrun, the philosophical love triangle set against the sexual revolution divided Cannes audiences in 1973. Earlier this year, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#92nd Academy Awards#Searchlight#Film Star#English#Best Picture#The 72nd Academy Awards
IndieWire

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Is the Mother from Hell in Amazon Remake

Twenty years since “The Ring” and Naomi Watts is still terrifying audiences. Austrian hit 2014 film “Goodnight Mommy” is reimagined for Amazon Prime Video, with Watts taking over the lead role as a bandaged mother who appears to have undergone facial cosmetic surgery. However, once she returns home to her twin sons (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), they realize something is very, very wrong. Is this really their mother, or an imposter? Peter Hermann also stars in the film, with Matt Sobel (2015 Sundance sleeper “Take Me to the River”) directing from a script by Kyle Warren (“Lethal Weapon” series). “Goodnight Mommy” premieres...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Begs WB Discovery ‘Cog’ David Zaslav to Release Diverse DC Film

“Batgirl” star Ivory Aquino took to social media to state the case for why the diverse “underdog” DC installment should be released. Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed earlier this month that “Batgirl,” starring Leslie Grace, JK Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser, would no longer receive an HBO Max or any release. The film was directed by “Ms. Marvel” and “Bad Boys for Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and still in the post-production phase, with VFX effects still needed. Aquino, who was set to become the first trans actor in a live-action DC film and played Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl’s best...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Laika Sets Voice Cast for ‘Wildwood’: Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, and More

Updated: Laika president Travis Knight has set the voice cast for the animation house’s stop-motion feature “Wildwood,” which he also directs:  Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant. Earlier: Laika has begun production on its sixth stop-motion feature, “Wildwood,” the studio’s first fantasy adventure set in the natural beauty of hometown Portland, Oregon. Laika President & CEO Travis Knight (“Bumblebee,” “Kubo and the Two Strings”) directs, and legendary cinematographer Caleb Deschanel (“The Right Stuff”) makes his first foray into...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Neil Gaiman Leaked Jon Peters’ ‘Really Stupid’ ‘Sandman’ Script to Sabotage It: ‘Worst I’ve Ever Been Sent’

Neil Gaiman is wasting no sleep over possible past “Sandman” iterations. The comic book creator revealed to Rolling Stone that “Man of Steel” and “A Star Is Born” producer Jon Peters sent a script to adapt the graphic novel years ago. Gaiman hated it so much that he leaked the “really stupid” script to the press to ensure it never got made. “A guy in Jon Peters’ office phoned me up and he said, ‘So Neil, have you had a chance to read the script we sent you?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes. Yes, I did. I haven’t read all of it,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry’s First Screenplay Becomes a Netflix Film — 27 Years After Writing It

With every note played, two hearts skip the same beat. The trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” sets the stage for the heart-wrenching tale of a 40-year-old forbidden romance between two star-crossed lovers, played by Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Oscar-nominated Perry writes, directs, and produces the epic story set in the 1940s deep South. “I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world,” Perry tweeted to share the trailer. “This is my new movie, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ I can’t wait for you to see it on Netflix.” One of the highly-anticipated fall releases...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield on Martin Scorsese: He’s Just a ‘Funny Dude’ and Film Nerd Like Me

Andrew Garfield is breaking his silence on what it’s really like to work with Martin Scorsese. On the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the “Silence” actor recalled how nervous he was to work with the legendary Oscar-winning writer-director for the 2016 adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s novel about 17th-century Jesuit priests in Japan. Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, and Ciaran Hinds also starred. “You go in with everything you imagine you would go in with: total excitement, trepidation, pinching yourself, total awareness of how lucky you are that you are one of the handful of people who have gotten to work with the American...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Shia LaBeouf Was Fired from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to Keep Florence Pugh ‘Safe,’ Says Olivia Wilde

Director Olivia Wilde wanted her “Don’t Worry Darling” cast to not have to worry about on-set safety. Originally, Wilde was cast in the lead role of Alice, a suburban housewife who starts to question her husband Jack and their 1950s town Victory, California. Yet when Wilde decided she wanted a younger couple at the center of the film, she immediately thought of “Midsommar” star Florence Pugh and “Dunkirk” breakout (and international pop star) Harry Styles. However, Styles was touring at the time, and Shia LaBeouf was cast instead. By early production days in 2020, Wilde realized LaBeouf needed to be let go. “I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Confess, Fletch’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and John Slattery Set a ‘Mad Men’ Reunion in Maddening Mystery

Almost 40 years since the original “Fletch” film and Jon Hamm is now taking over as the wise-cracking investigative reporter, Irwin M. Fletcher. Originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in “Fletch” in the ’80s, Fletcher (AKA Fletch) is now a semi-retired reporter living in Europe and writing about lifestyle, art, and travel. That is, until he is hired to find out who stole millions of dollars worth of art from a count’s Roman villa. Fletch (Hamm) travels back to Boston to research the case, only to discover a dead body in the Airbnb rental he’s staying at. Now, Fletch has to find...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire’s 2022 Film Festival Acquisitions Guide: All This Season’s Buys

Below is IndieWire’s list of all acquisitions for the 2022 fall festival season, documented as they roll in with the most recent on top. All are listed with the film’s title, the festival(s) where it screened, the buyer, and when the acquisition was announced. All rights are for North America unless otherwise noted. The fall festival season is upon us, with the Venice Film Festival kicking off a buzzy few months on August 31, followed by Telluride, Toronto, NYFF, and AFI, among many more. That means that buyers are already lining up to scoop titles, whether for awards season release or...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Reboot’ Trailer: Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key Revive a Fictional Family Sitcom

As if “Gordy’s Home” wasn’t a big enough reason to say “Nope” to a sitcom reboot, Hulu takes the meta-concept in a whole new direction. The latest series from iconic Emmy-winning sitcom creator Steven Levitan, the co-creator behind “Modern Family,” is Hulu’s “Reboot.” It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Johnny Knoxville as part of a dysfunctional cast made famous by the fictional early 2000s family sitcom “Step Right Up.” Now, almost 20 years later, the cast is coming back together again to revive the original hit series, plus squash their unresolved issues and navigate social media cancel culture. Paul Reiser, Rachel...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything

At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy