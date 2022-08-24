Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Organic matter accumulation in oxygenated lakes
When we burn fossil fuels, it not only produces carbon dioxide, a driver of climate change, but it also consumes the oxygen we breathe. However, the amount of oxygen in our atmosphere produced by plants is nearly balanced by the amount consumed by animals, keeping it at around 21% of the atmosphere. This raises a big question relevant to our survival and the future of biodiversity: what keeps the levels of oxygen in our atmosphere relatively constant?
Phys.org
Microbial food chain: Nutritional interactions promoting periodontitis
In ecology, a forest is a well-known example of a biome—an ecosystem of plants and animals that corresponds to a specific regional climate helping each other. But did you know that the human mouth has its own small-scale biome known as a microbiome? This oral "ecosystem" is composed of a diverse array of bacteria that reside in your mouth impacting oral health. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on one key component of the oral microbiome, a microbe known as Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum).
Phys.org
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
Phys.org
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
How Scientists Successfully Reversed Alzheimer's in Mice
The scientists experimented with augmenting the growth of brain cells, which decline in number as people age.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
MedicalXpress
A new low-calorie sweetener could also improve gut health, study shows
From the wide variety of sodas, candies and baked goods that are sold worldwide, it's clear that people love their sweet treats. But consuming too much white table sugar or artificial sweetener can lead to health issues. In the search for a better sweetener, researchers report in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry a low-calorie mixture that is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab experiments, feeds "good" gut microbes.
Mucus Is So Handy That We Evolve It Over And Over Again, Finds Study
The animal kingdom is practically dripping in mucus. Amphibians, snails, and slugs are among the more famous masters of mucus, but even the loneliest microorganism can ooze a viscous slime from time to time. In our own species, mucus is produced in the mouth, the nose, the throat, the lungs, the gut, the cervix, and the urinary tract, all for a variety of purposes. Yet the origin of the world's slime is a mystery. Despite the many similarities between mucuses, many forms have evolved in parallel and not in a branching, tree-like way. Across glands and between mammals, a small study has found many mucus...
Phys.org
Scientists uncover how SARS-CoV-2 blocks antiviral defenses
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found one way SARS-CoV-2 manipulates the environment within human cells to prevent them raising a full antiviral response. While vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 have helped protect millions from severe infection, the disease still infects and kills many people around the world and there are still some gaps in our knowledge about how virus infects and replicates inside cells and evades the body's defenses.
Phys.org
'Bird-hipped' Jurassic dinosaur was one of the first to live in herds
Fossils uncovered in South Africa may reveal some of the earliest evidence of social behavior among ornithischian dinosaurs. As the world recovered from a volcanic extinction event, Lesothosaurus may have banded together to help ward off predators. One of the earliest-known members of a major dinosaur group has shown the...
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
Phys.org
Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
MedicalXpress
Study points to new approach to clearing toxic waste from brain
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer's dementia. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is the first step in the development of Alzheimer's dementia. Scientists have poured countless hours and millions of dollars into finding ways to clear amyloid away before cognitive symptoms arise, with largely disappointing results.
Phys.org
245-million-year-old fossils provide new insights into the evolution and feeding strategies of aquatic insects
The feeding strategy of filtering suspended particles from the water was developed earlier in aquatic insects than previously assumed. This was revealed in a study on fossil insect larvae from the 245-million-year-old Grès à Voltzia sandstone of the Vosges Mountains by Dr. Arnold Staniczek, specialist on aquatic insects at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, and his colleague Dr. Pavel Sroka from the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice.
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
Phys.org
Reconstructing ice age diets reveals unraveling web of life
Research published this week in Science offers the clearest picture yet of the reverberating consequences of land mammal declines on food webs over the past 130,000 years. It's not a pretty picture. "While about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50%...
Phys.org
Webb telescope makes first unequivocal detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere
For the first time, astronomers have found unambiguous evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system). The discovery, accepted for publication in Nature and posted online August 25, demonstrates the power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to deliver unprecedented observations of exoplanet atmospheres.
Phys.org
A global vision for the ocean
A new scientific article published in Frontiers in Marine Science calls attention to the need for a global vision for the ocean in the Implementation Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, being prepared within the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Fifth session of the Intergovernmental conference on the Agreement is currently taking place in New York, 15-26 August 2022.
