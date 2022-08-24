Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
scitechdaily.com
No More Needles: Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise
North Carolina State University researchers have created an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers have developed an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered by the patient themselves using an inhaler and is shelf stable at room temperature for up to three months. The delivery mechanism for this vaccine, a lung-derived exosome known as LSC-Exo, was also shown to be more successful than the presently utilized lipid-based nanoparticles in evading the lung’s mucosal lining and can work effectively with protein-based vaccines.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
FOXBusiness
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
cancerhealth.com
Skin Side Effects of Cancer Immunotherapy Linked to Bacteria
Drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors are a type of immunotherapy that have transformed the treatment of many cancers. But for many patients, these drugs can cause a wide range of side effects, including itching and painful skin rashes. Sometimes, the skin side effects are bad enough that people stop taking the drugs.
Sudden and fast E. coli outbreak in the U.S. prompts CDC investigation
The public health agency hasn't identified the source yet.
Phys.org
Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
Phys.org
Scientists uncover how SARS-CoV-2 blocks antiviral defenses
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found one way SARS-CoV-2 manipulates the environment within human cells to prevent them raising a full antiviral response. While vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 have helped protect millions from severe infection, the disease still infects and kills many people around the world and there are still some gaps in our knowledge about how virus infects and replicates inside cells and evades the body's defenses.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Successfully Use Bacteria-Eating Viruses To Treat Complex Lung Infections Without Side Effects
Twenty complex, antibiotic-resistant lung infections were treated by researchers using bacteria-eating viruses; there were no negative side effects, and more than half of the patients treated had favorable clinical results. Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh, leading an international team...
Phys.org
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
Comments / 0