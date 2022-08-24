From Hunger to History: How Kaymen Moss became first female to score points for Cosby football program

COSBY — Throughout a historic night at Cosby High School, Kaymen Moss’s mind kept drifting back to one thought: a Spicy Italian Subway sandwich.

One specific Spicy Italian, to be exact, that a friend was holding for Moss like a Christmas present gift-wrapped in toasted bread and plastic paper.

Moss and her friends had piled into her 2007 Hyundai earlier that evening, driving from their soccer game in Gatlinburg to a Friday night football game — Cosby’s season opener at home against Sunbright.

Along the way, the group stopped for the food that Moss planned to eat when she arrived at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium.

But when Moss walked up the hill and saw players warming up, she realized she would have to wait until later to eat.

“They were already on the other side of the field,” Moss explained. “I came up to the girls’ locker room where I was changing, and they were about to run out. I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go!’”

Quickly, Moss ducked into the girls’ soccer locker room and sorted through her gear — but not before calling her dad with a question: “Do I really have to put all this equipment on?”

Yes, Tim Moss assured her, Kaymen’s dad and soccer coach already sitting with his wife in the home bleachers.

So Kaymen moved even faster, strapping on pads, buckling her chinstrap and tugging on her blue No. 15 jersey just in time to step out and see that her teammates were about to sprint through their banner to open the 2022 season.

Less than 20 minutes later, after Cosby’s potent offense had mounted a quick five-play touchdown drive, Eagles special teams coach Jody Lowe made eye contact with Moss: it was showtime.

Moss jogged onto the field accompanied by 10 other Cosby players, one of them being her boyfriend, long snapper Paxton Coggins.

Then, with soccer teammates’ cheers punctuating the warm Friday night air, everything came into focus.

Coggins’s snap spiraled backward into the hands of Hayden Green, who planted the ball’s nose firmly into the grass. Moss raced forward, swinging her right leg through this football the same way she had done countless times with so many soccer balls.

And when the leather, oblong-shaped object sailed through the uprights, Moss etched her name into the record books as the first female to score a point in Cosby football program history — and on a night that Kevin Hall became the winningest coach in program history, no less.

But none of that would dawn on Moss until about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

For the time being, Moss merely returned the high-five put up by Green and jogged to the sideline, her mind still halfway focused on her uneaten sandwich.

After all, she had scored a goal in her soccer game earlier, too, and was famished by the time she made that first PAT.

“I had been tired from the game and hungry,” explained Moss. “So I said, ‘Let me just kick the ball in there and get this game over with so I can go eat.’”

In reality, the food wouldn’t be consumed for another three hours. Because every time Cosby scored, on Moss went, the senior nailing a perfect 7-of-7 point-after attempts in total in the Eagles’ 49-20 victory.

And, as the game neared its end, Moss wasn’t just thinking about the food. She was thinking about the fun she had had playing football.

“I definitely was very nervous for the first one,” she said of the kicks. “But by the fourth one, I was like, ‘Okay, this is kind of fun!’ At least I only have to hit it through two poles instead of into a net!”

For Cosby’s coaches and Moss’s teammates, the reaction was even better.

“Our guys were really excited,” said Lowe. “I was watching Hayden’s reaction. Every time she’d make one, he’d high-five her. After about the sixth one, he just shrugged at me. I just shrugged toward her like, ‘Okay, she’s automatic.’

“She came out and hit the first four or five and, whew, it was,” said Green. “It fired me up.”

“So many games, you see them decided by one or two points,” added Lowe. “And if you can be automatic from extra point, that could make or break a game. It’s important that we have her.”

Cosby coach Kevin Hall piled onto the meaning, citing how differently the Eagles can play with Moss’s pinpoint accuracy in their back pockets.

“To know you’ve got seven, that changes your play-calling, it changes your strategy,” he said. “It’s very important to know you’ve got that extra point.”

Through Moss, Cosby did on Friday — just like it will with PATs and maybe even field goals the rest of this season. But then again, that’s what Lowe had expected when he recruited her.

Little did he know, however, that Moss had already brought up the idea herself.

‘Something we needed’

Last May, right before school let out for summer, Kaymen approached Cosby offensive coordinator Levi Cooper with a question.

She wondered whether the football team needed a kicker.

“I knew we didn’t have anyone yet,” she added this week.

Cooper wouldn’t give an immediate commitment, telling Moss, “Let’s see how you do” before moving forward.

But as the summer wore on and school started back, Moss forgot about the question entirely and stayed busy preparing for her senior year of soccer.

Then, two weeks before its season opener, Cosby hired Jody Lowe as its special teams coordinator.

Immediately, Lowe found the same problem that Moss had noticed.

“My first day with special teams, we didn’t have a kicker,” he said. “We searched among the team and didn’t have anybody that could do it.”

The next day, as he walked toward the field house for practice, Lowe still faced the same problem.

Then he saw Tim Moss standing outside the door.

“I was thinking of soccer players, and we don’t even have a boys’ soccer team right now,” said Lowe. “So I thought, ‘Well, girls’ soccer players would have strong legs. And she was the one that came to mind.”

Lowe wasn’t thinking about using her kickoffs, as he sought to protect her more than that. Only field goals and PATs, both of which would help since Cosby had found legs for neither in its locker room.

Still, why Moss specifically? Not just because her dad was standing near Lowe’s destination that day.

But because of a kick she had made the previous fall, far before the day she approached Cooper about kicking for Cosby football.

The Lady Eagles were facing Pigeon Forge in overtime last September with Cosby needing a goal to pull out a win.

And Moss delivered via a high, arcing ball that she booted from over 30 yards away, the ball sailing cleanly into the back of the net.

“I remembered back to that game last year, and she had a goal, it seemed like, from midfield,” said Lowe. “I could see then how strong her leg was.”

Added Hall: “I told her dad, ‘If she can do it, the job’s hers. Because right now, we don’t have anybody who can.’

“It was something we needed. This wasn’t just trying to do something cute. It was absolutely something we needed.”

So, Lowe asked Tim Moss for permission outside the field house, with the elder Moss planning to present the idea at home.

But not everyone was on board at first.

“I think getting (Kaymen’s) mom to come along might have been the hardest part,” said Lowe with a grin.

Added Tim: “It was a little uphill at first.”

Eventually, though, Wendy Moss agreed. Still, the ultimate decision was Kaymen’s.

“With anything she’s doing, we both just let her make up her mind,” said Tim. “We both try to be informative of all the possibilities. The description I gave her, ‘Worst case scenario, you get some 200-plus-pound senior running at you, and he smacks you. The odds of that are pretty low, but it still is a possibility.’

“And we just let her make up her own mind,” he added. “She’s 17 years old, getting ready to be an adult, and she’s got to make those decisions that affect her life.

“But we let her make up her mind, because if she’s like, ‘Yes, I want it,’ you get more motivation than if I try to talk her into it. We just support whatever she decides to do.”

And, considering Kaymen brought up the idea in the first place in the spring, her decision was easy.

“‘Alright,’” she recalled saying. “‘I’ll try it and see if I like it!’”

Made for the moment

So, the preparation began.

Every day during her free fourth period, Moss — who also holds a 4.125 weighted GPA — would go out to the football field and practice kicking for half an hour.

Then, last Wednesday, a couple of other players went with her in order to get the timing down before Friday.

The work was easier than it might have been with another kicker, too, if for one simple reason: Moss doesn’t use a kicking block.

“It makes it a lot easier for the holder,” said Lowe. “We were having some issues getting the hold because you have to be precise when you take the snap and have to set it on that block.

“But for her, you just get it on the ground, she’s accurate. It worked out perfect.”

Anticipation only built from there, as Moss and her soccer teammates took on Morristown West on Thursday before planning for the big night against Sunbright.

There was just one issue: the Lady Eagles’ Friday night soccer game, the first of their matchups at the Rocky Top Tournament in Gatlinburg, was set to start at 5 p.m. — with the football game set to begin only two-and-a-half hours later.

Early in the second half of the soccer game, Kaymen found the back of the net.

A lightning delay ensued shortly thereafter, and the Lady Eagles were forced to sit and wait for 30 minutes.

“I know I was a little bit antsy on that,” said Tim of the timing. “So I’m 100% sure she was.”

At a certain point, though, the administrators in charge of the tournament told Cosby that its game for that night was being cancelled.

And suddenly the race was on, with Moss holding a quick team meeting before everyone jumped into their cars for the 25-minute drive back to Cosby.

Kaymen drove her friends, the group stopping for the aforementioned food before she raced in to change for the task at hand.

“That’s what she was thinking about the whole time was just, ‘I want my Subway sandwich,’” joked Tim. “But I liked the fact that, when she was coming back down here, she had a couple friends with her. Because they do a lot of things except remain focused on something that’s pressure-building in front of them.

“So I’m sure there was a lot of butterflies going for her, but she’s learned how to handle those pressures. I think it helped her keep focused on what it is she was supposed to do.”

Then, after the task was finished and Cosby had won, the senior soccer-turned-football player raced for her Spicy Italian — even going so far as to scarf down the salami, pepperoni and cheese mixture while people were snagging pictures.

Of course, one of those pictures had to involve her soccer teammates who had come for moral support.

The group posed together, Kaymen’s teammates’ white jerseys serving a stark contrast to her blue football uniform.

“It was definitely one of the best feelings,” Kaymen said. “It felt like a victory for all of us, really, and made it that much more special.”

Those teammates weren’t the only ones cheering on Friday, though, as Kaymen had a whole sideline of players — including Paxton — celebrating with her.

“They’re cheering me on just like I’m one of the guys,” she said, adding that playing a sport with her boyfriend “makes it a bit more fun because you don’t think you ever would.”

Sentiment over sandwich

Later that night, after the sandwich had long been eaten and the pictures had long been taken, Kaymen sat with her dad after they made their way home.

At that point, both needed to wake up in a few hours to resume the Lady Eagles’ soccer tournament in Gatlinburg.

But both of them took time to reflect, too, about the magnitude of what had been accomplished hours earlier.

“It really didn’t all hit me until later that night,” said Kaymen. “I was talking to my dad about it at like one in the morning. I’m like, ‘I just did that tonight!’”

Added Tim: “We were unaware of the first points ever or anything like that, but she’s inspired and it’s something she enjoys. She’s going to do what she wants to do. She’s doing well with it, and everybody’s appreciative of it.”

But the Moss family is also appreciative of so many others — namely the players and coaches without whom this would not have happened.

“As a parent, the one thing I like to focus on is, ‘You couldn’t do any of that without the coaching staff saying come on out,’” said Tim. “So they’re taking a big risk on it, too. They really are.

“It also takes teammates to support her. If anything happens to her and it’s legal, that’s the way it goes. But they’re also going to look after her, too.”

When asked about the team welcoming Moss into the fold, Green kept it simple.

“We’ve got a really close group here anyway,” he said. “We’re a family. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.

“Anybody that comes in, we’re going to welcome with open arms. She’s right in with all of us.”

Now, Kaymen is excited to build even more memories that she will be able to look back on and cherish later in life.

“I started thinking about that before I started,” she said. “Being able to look back and say, ‘I played football,‘ which most people can’t say. I was part of that and got to play with these amazing guys who are so supportive.”

But she is also wanting to be a positive influence, as evidenced by one sentimental moment Friday night.

And the sentiment Kaymen took away was far bigger than the sandwich she had been so excited to consume.

“One of the little girls who plays on the Cocke County middle school soccer team, she came up to me and said, ‘Kaymen, that’s so cool! This makes me want to do it, too,’” reflected Kaymen.

“It’s really nice to know that this has always been posed as a guys’ sport, and knowing that I can set the precedent. Like, ‘Oh, she did that, so maybe I can, too.’ And get other girls excited about trying something new.”