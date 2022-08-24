ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Cooperative Extension to Hold Generation NEXT Workshops

The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 3 days ago
The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension encourage landowners to make plans – now – for passing on their land to the next generation. The Generation NEXT program, a partnership between the Virginia Department of Forestry and Extension, helps Virginia landowners make plans to keep forests intact, in forest, and in family.

As an integral part of both Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, Extension works in communities across the commonwealth to share knowledge, support businesses, and implement research that advances the well-being of all Virginians.

“Many landowners are overwhelmed by the legacy planning process and assume that it primarily involves complicated estate planning with attorneys and accountants,” said Karl Didier, the Virginia Department of Forestry’s forestland conservation program manager. “The Generation NEXT program helps to ease estate planning and demonstrates how it’s just one part of the legacy planning process. Legacy planning is an ongoing process. Much like a forest changes over time, your plans will evolve. As priorities change or family dynamics shift, so should plans for your land.”

With the Generation NEXT program, Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry provide the opportunity for families to engage with their land legacy planning.

“One of the most important steps in legacy planning includes conversations between the landowner and the people who will steward their land after they’re gone,” said Generation NEXT Program Coordinator Karen Snape. “When unforeseen events occur before clearly established plans for your estate and land can be put in place, things can quickly become complicated for surviving family members. Having these conversations now is critical.”

A companion to the workshop series, the award-winning Legacy Planning: A Guide for Virginia Landowners publication, provides an overview of the nine major steps involved in developing a robust land legacy plan. It includes case studies from landowners throughout Virginia and guides landowners to tools and resources. The free publication is available on the Virginia Tech website or in print by request.

Generation NEXT is an award-winning and nationally recognized program that helps guide landowners and their families as they navigate a subject involving difficult conversations. While there is an expense to planning an orderly transfer of land to the next generation, the cost of not planning that may put the future of the land, and even family unity, in jeopardy. By researching and planning ahead of time, landowners can ensure their wishes are met and minimize financial costs and emotional challenges while securing a woodland legacy for generations to come.

To help landowners get started and clarify misconceptions about the legacy planning process, the Generation NEXT program is hosting in-person and virtual workshops this summer and fall. The workshops, which will take place in South Boston, Galax, and New Kent, serve as opportunities for family members to ask difficult questions, receive useful information, and get on the same page about their plans for the future.

Typically, these sessions are only in-person, but a virtual workshop has been added so dispersed families can take advantage of these helpful resources and tools that make the planning process more accessible and manageable.

To participate in the workshops , families pay a single fee to participate. Registration opens up six weeks prior to each workshop. Visit the Extension website for more information .

In-person workshop dates are:

  • Aug. 26-27 in South Boston
  • Oct. 27 in Galax
  • Nov. 2 in New Kent County
  • Virtual workshops take place from 3-5 p.m. on Sept. 7, 8, 14, and 15.

The Roanoke Star

VMI Lawsuit: The Red Flags Were There

As a 1976 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), I read with interest the article on the lawsuit put forth by the Center for Applied Innovation, LLC (CAI) in regard to VMI’s alleged failure to comply with the Virginia Public Procurement Act (VPPA). In issuing a “Notice of Intent to Award” to NewPoint Strategies in February […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

AG Miyares and 57 Southwest VA Officials Urge Congressional Leaders Not to Cut Drug Task Force Funding

Attorney General Miyares  has sent a letter to Senator Kaine, Senator Warner, Congresswoman Wexton and Congressman Cline, urging them not to cut funding for the National Guard, which would in turn cut funding, resources and staff for Virginia’s National Guard Counter Drug Units (VANG). Attorney General Miyares was joined by every Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginia Launches Playing Cards Designed to Solve Cold Cases

Attorney General Miyares has announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project. “The loss of a murdered loved […]
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor Youngkin Signs Legislation Investing in School Facilities Across the Commonwealth

Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School, a best-in-class joint school made possible by the community. The Governor also ceremonially signed HB 563 sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, and SB 473 and SB 471 sponsored by Senator Jennifer […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

DMV Launches New Webpage to Help Drivers Prepare for Visit

dmvNOW.com/visit Lists Forms and Documents Needed for Most Popular Services If you’re planning a trip to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), your first stop should be to dmvNOW.com/visit. The new webpage helps customers prepare for their visit ahead of time by listing the forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

VCE Agents: For Personal and Community Health, Start Gardening

Whether planting a small container garden on a patio or tending a large backyard vegetable plot, gardening offers positive health impacts that can advance the well-being of all Virginians. Through research-based horticultural education, Virginia Cooperative Extension can help make these positive health benefits accessible. Molly Beardslee, an associate Extension agent in Page County, and Kimberly Hoffman, an […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
VIRGINIA STATE
