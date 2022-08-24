Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sent-trib.com
Prep roundup: Early scoring ignites Perrysburg past Findlay
FINDLAY — Perrysburg opened an early 28-0 lead and then held on for a 49-21 non-league win over the Trojans Friday night. Perrysburg improves to 1-1 while Findlay falls to 0-2 with both losses coming to Northern Lakes League schools Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. Perrysburg had 485 yards of...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s defense steps up in 2-0 win over St. Ed’s
PERRYSBURG — For Perrysburg boys soccer, it was about avenging last year’s 4-1 loss to Lakewood St. Edward. At Steinecker Stadium’s Widdell Field Saturday, the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0-1 by handing the Eagles (2-1) their first loss of the season, 2-0. “You know, last time we...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood’s four-headed backfield runs over Bobcats, 28-0
PEMBERVILLE — At Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday, Bowling Green knew what was coming. It was just a matter of stopping it. Out of its wing-T offense, Eastwood (2-0) ran the ball 50 times for 328 yards on their way to a 28-0 non-conference victory over the Bobcats (1-1) at Freedom Field.
sent-trib.com
Farley leads Otsego to 48-7 rout over Van Buren
TONTOGANY — It took a while for Otsego to get going, but once they got going, they steamrolled to a 48-7 victory over visiting Van Buren Friday night. Otsego quarterback Devin Farley threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Feehan with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, and then the Knights failed on a two-point conversion pass.
sent-trib.com
Falcons defeat ranked Tennessee in four sets
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (1-2) topped Tennessee in four sets on Saturday to tally the Falcons’ first win of the 2022 season. The Falcons and Volunteers, who entered the weekend receiving votes in the national rankings, needed extra points to settle the first set before BGSU took the second set to go up 2-0.
sent-trib.com
Falcons Bethea, Gardner team up to tie Cincinnati, 1-1
To defeat Cincinnati Thursday, Bowling Green State University women’s soccer knew they had to get past the Bearcats’ 5-foot-11 senior defender Ashley Barron. Bring on BGSU 5-1 junior forward Lacee Bethea, who fired two shots at the Bearcat defense and had the game-tying assist leading to a goal by BGSU 5-4 freshman forward Brynn Gardner.
sent-trib.com
BGSU women’s basketball releases schedule
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s 30-game regular-season schedule includes 13 contests inside the friendly confines of the Stroh Center, and tickets are on sale now. “We are very excited about our schedule and the upcoming season,” said coach Robyn Fralick. “We are looking forward...
sent-trib.com
Nationally ranked Falcons to open in Chicago
The No. 25 Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team will open the 2022 season with a pair of matches in Chicago this weekend. Coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons will face DePaul University on Friday with first touch set for 4 p.m. ET at Wish Field. Then, BGSU...
sent-trib.com
Mike Marsh reflects on 34 years as BG city attorney
Mike Marsh’s roots in Bowling Green run deep and, as his time working for the city comes to a close, he sees only positives for its future. Marsh is retiring at the end of next month after 34 years as city attorney. “I’ve been fortunate that, while I deal...
sent-trib.com
Falcons to host Air Force to open season
The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team will begin the season with 13 non-conference contests, including a matchup with Air Force on Nov. 1 to begin the home schedule and an appearance in the Gotham Classic. The Mid-American Conference slate will begin on Jan. 3 against Eastern Michigan...
sent-trib.com
Haver earns MAC’s Bob James Memorial Award
Bowling Green State University diver Malika Haver has earned one of the most prestigious individual awards given out by the Mid-American Conference. Haver has been named the 2022 female recipient of the MAC’s Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award. In its 34th year, the Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award recognizes...
sent-trib.com
BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-25-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
sent-trib.com
Christian Sims Named to the Senior Bowl Watch List
Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. The Senior Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game played in early February in Mobile, Ala. Sims (Norcross, Ga.) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with...
sent-trib.com
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022. Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-27-2022
There have been 35,203 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 172 cases in the last seven days. There has been one hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 372 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
sent-trib.com
Donna Jean Plotner
Donna Jean Plotner, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 24, 2022 after a long-battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Donna was born in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. and Edith I. (Apel) Mossbarger. She married Lyman E. “Bud” Plotner on August 25, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.
sent-trib.com
Kevin Edward Wichman
Kevin Edward Wichman, 58 of Tontogany OH, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edward C. Wichman (deceased) and Elaine L. Spence. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Nicole. Kevin once said, “It took me 30 years to marry the love of my life. I had a crush on her ever since I met her in high school and she’s been on mind ever since.”
sent-trib.com
Sarah Anne Neuendorff
Sarah Anne Neuendorff (Stonerook), of Pemberville, born into a chilly evening on February 5, 1975, departed the world on a calm afternoon on August 22, 2022. Her life, as so frequently is the case, was a mix of Good and bad. She longed to be a writer but dyslexia and the publishing environment convinced her, after graduating Central Catholic High School, to attend the University of Toledo where she became an Electrical Engineer and spent her life (outside of vacations) in Northwestern Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg honors Mercy Health for immunization partnership
PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021. Several staff members...
