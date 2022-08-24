Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Charleston's River Park FeesThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Fills Vacancies on Various BoardsThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. Ware
Related
1 Woman Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Chattanooga, TN)
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a female driver. The crash happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. A pickup truck reportedly traveled off the road, crashed, and [..]
WTVC
Good Samaritans pull driver from crashed truck before it burst into flames near I-75
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 good Samaritans were in the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A post on CFD's Facebook page says the accident happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to say a pickup...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 27
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a rude guest was refusing to leave. On scene the male was not at the room. They advised they would call back if there were any more issues. 22-011914- 4400 Bennett Road- Unconscious Person- Police...
WTVC
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
8 Year Old Girl Missing in Crossville
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An 8 year old girl has gone missing just outside of the News 12 area and could potentially be in the Tennessee Valley. Police in Crossville in Cumberland County have reported that 8 year old Kallie Graham was last seen at her home in Crossville at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
WTVC
One person shot, killed on I-24 in Marion County Tuesday, says sheriff
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Marion County Tuesday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. The incident appears to have happened while traffic on the interstate was backed up due to...
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Suspect sought for shooting in Cleveland Thursday night
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday morning):. Cleveland Police have identified a suspect in this case. They're looking for 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd on attempted second degree murder charges. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later...
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
WDEF
New US-64 Bridge Opens Up in Polk County Over Ocoee River
OCOEE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Polk County drivers have a new bridge to drive across on US-64 over the Ocoee River. The new 600 foot-long bridge was constructed to the north of an older bridge that will be used to connect Western Polk County to the Ocoee River Valley. Construction began on the bridge in September 2020 and cost $14 million to build.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47
JASPER, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mcnewstn.com
Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic
Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
WTVC
Update: Helicopter that crashed was returning from missing person search, says TBI
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) tells our newsroom in an email that the helicopter that crashed was returning from a search for a missing person. TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says in an email, "it appears the crew was returning from pursuing a...
mommypoppins.com
Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
2 McMinn Co. private school staff charged with solicitation of a minor, police say
Two staff members at a private school in Athens have been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Solicitation of a Minor, the McMinn County Sheriff's Office says.
Comments / 0