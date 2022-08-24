ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 27

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a rude guest was refusing to leave. On scene the male was not at the room. They advised they would call back if there were any more issues. 22-011914- 4400 Bennett Road- Unconscious Person- Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Ooltewah, TN
WDEF

8 Year Old Girl Missing in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An 8 year old girl has gone missing just outside of the News 12 area and could potentially be in the Tennessee Valley. Police in Crossville in Cumberland County have reported that 8 year old Kallie Graham was last seen at her home in Crossville at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Suspect sought for shooting in Cleveland Thursday night

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday morning):. Cleveland Police have identified a suspect in this case. They're looking for 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd on attempted second degree murder charges. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

New US-64 Bridge Opens Up in Polk County Over Ocoee River

OCOEE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Polk County drivers have a new bridge to drive across on US-64 over the Ocoee River. The new 600 foot-long bridge was constructed to the north of an older bridge that will be used to connect Western Polk County to the Ocoee River Valley. Construction began on the bridge in September 2020 and cost $14 million to build.
POLK COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic

Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
mommypoppins.com

Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...

