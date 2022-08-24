ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manalapan Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Colts Neck, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Englishtown, NJ
City
Millstone, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Briefs#Drugs#Hampton Court
midjersey.news

August 26, 2022

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Some New Jersey schools already back in session

CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions."They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said."It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said."I don't want to...
CHATHAM, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Menendez, Booker announce $2M to protect New Jersey firefighters

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) Friday announced a combined $2,188,901.44 in federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) funding to improve safety and operations in local fire departments across New Jersey. The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS)...
HEALTH SERVICES
News Transcript

News Transcript

Marlboro, NJ
330
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

Comments / 0

Community Policy