Harlan County, KY

wcyb.com

Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates

WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
City
Putney, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

The creaking of the Old Jail doors – time to tour

The historic Old Jail will be opening its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
salyersvilleindependent.com

Power theft using…jumper cables?

SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
News Break
Politics
Claiborne Progress

Hawkins County court clerk indicted on theft charges

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Stacy Mayes, the former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County. The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd inmate walks away from work detail

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release detail this morning. The Floyd County Detention Center confirmed that Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday, while he was part of a work detail at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County ministry to turn Lunch Box buses into '50s diners

ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

