ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fitbit launches Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 – Four things I'm excited about

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 3 days ago

It's always a good day when Fitbit announces its latest wearables, and it's an even better day when the San Fransisco-based company releases not one but three new watches and trackers, namely the Sense 2, the Versa 4 and the Inspire 3. And while Fitbit hasn't switched things up too much with its latest wearable range, there are four things I'm particularly interested in, including new sensors and features.

Better still, some of the new models replace the best Fitbits on the market today, such as the Fitbit Versa 3 , so there is a lot of pressure on them to offer even better value for money than their predecessors. And while I have to wait and see if this is actually true or not, one thing is for sure: all fitness trackers look enticing, and I can't wait to test and review them!

1. Fitbit is starting to separate the Versa and Sense even more

I'm not sure about you, but I've been confused about the Sense/Versa dynamic when they were launched. I understood that the Sense is now the top dog, but I wondered what's the point in keeping the Versa line when the Sense looks and handles more or less the same but does more?

Thankfully, my confusion has been lifted, as Fitbit now markets the Sense as their stress management watch and the Versa as the 'fitness-focused' option. It all makes sense – pun intended – and I'm sure Fitbit has been pushing the Sense as the health watch option before, but thanks to the new Body Response sensor, it's even clearer what the main differences are between the two wearables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmM2O_0hTLFVg400

Fitbit Sense 2 (Image credit: Fitbit)

2. The Sense 2 introduces Fitbit’s brand new Body Response sensor

Speaking of the Body Response sensor: it tracks continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management right from your wrist. Along with cEDA, the Sense 2 uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature to help you better understand when your body experiences potential signs of stress.

Tracking stress levels and the body's response to stress is a recent trend we've seen in wearables. Whoop built its whole business model around the concept of strain, and Garmin introduced HRV and training readiness on its newest wearables, including the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar and the Garmin Forerunner 255S .

Of course, the Fitbit Charge 5 could already measure Daily Readiness, a metric that's mainly based on HRV, among other things, but the new wearables – and especially the Sense 2 – takes this to a whole new level, something I'm very interested in seeing in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CacUG_0hTLFVg400

New Fitbit Collection (Image credit: Fitbit)

3. All devices include a six-month Fitbit Premium membership

I like free stuff, and I love the fact that all three new Fitbit devices come with free Fitbit Premium subscriptions. But unlike in previous years, all three devices offer this free 6-month subscription to both new and old Fitbit users, making it all the more worthwhile to upgrade to the new model. Via Fitbit Premium, you can access advanced sleep data and even find out what your Fitbit Sleep Animal is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNLGM_0hTLFVg400

Fitbit Versa 4 (Image credit: Fitbit)

4. Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are available

Following CE Mark approval, Fitbit now offers the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature on its wearables. Powered by Fitbit’s PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm, the feature passively assesses your heart rhythm in the background while you’re being still or sleeping.

If there’s anything that might be suggestive of AFib, you’ll get notified via the Fitbit app so you can talk with your doctor for a more informed discussion and assessment. AFib isn't not something you might need to assess on a regular basis, but it's good to know Fitbits can assess this 'properly' now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjYsL_0hTLFVg400

Fitbit Inspire 3 (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 – Price and availability

Inspire 3 is available for $99.95 / £84.99 / AU$179.95, including a six-month Premium membership for new and returning customers. Beginning today, you can pre-order the Inspire 3 online at Fitbit and select global retailers, with worldwide availability in September.

Versa 4 is available for $229.95 / £199.99 / AU$379.95, and Sense 2 is available for $299.95 / £269.99 / AU$449.95, and both include a six-month Premium membership (for new or returning customers). Beginning today, pre-order Versa 4 and Sense 2 online at Fitbit and select global retailers, with worldwide availability starting next month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Google may have Fitbit's first Wear OS watch all shaped up

Fitbit ranks among the top fitness wearable brands in the world. However, the company is yet to launch a device with Wear OS and Google has already been its parent company for more than a year now. While there have been conflicting reports about a Wear OS-branded Fitbit arriving soon, there's been no talk about dates. We're now getting a few more tidbits about this elusive entity, thanks to an APK teardown of Google Play services version 22.32.12.
NFL
itechpost.com

Fitbit Shares New Details About Its Inspire 3, Sense 2, Versa 4 Smartwatches

Fitbit's three new devices, which still highlight user-friendliness, battery life, and mobile-specific capabilities, are currently available for preorder and come with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. Here's What You Should Expect from Fitbit's Inspire 2, Sense 2, and Versa 3. Since the last time, Fitbit unveiled an improved...
NFL
SPY

First Look: Fitbit’s New Product Lineup Includes a $100 Smartwatch

Fitbit just announced the launch of three new fitness-focused smartwatches: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2. All three are new entries in existing lineups, but come with welcome improvements like better comfort and thinner bands. All three also track many of the same stats, like your resting heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. With summer starting to wind down, it’s a great time to start thinking about your workout routine for the winter. Fitbit can help with that, even if you only track a few basic stats. Even its presence on your arm can be a reminder...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Fitbit Versa#Stress Management#The Fitbit Versa 3#The Sense Versa
AOL Corp

The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price

SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
ELECTRONICS
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

5 things I learned about the iPhone SE after swapping from the iPhone 13 Pro

Surely going from the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro to the $430 iPhone SE (2022) would be a serious culture shock — right? After all, there are considerable hardware differences between the two, not to mention one being more than twice the price of the other. Having used the iPhone SE for test and review purposes for a while, and being impressed with it, I decided to swap to it as my main iPhone to see just how much of a compromise it would really be.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review: The Best Android Watch, for Now

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 doesn't break new ground in the world of smartwatches, but it is the best Android watch you can buy right now. It has a bigger battery compared to last year's models, a more durable design and a new temperature sensor -- but you can't use it yet. It looks and feels much the same as last year's Galaxy Watch 4, so it's definitely an iterative update rather than a major overhaul.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple vs Samsung: which should you buy?

When it comes to tech, Apple vs Samsung is one of the biggest battles of the current era. The two brands, headquartered in California and South Korea respectively, are the most popular smartphone vendors in the world. Both make popular tablets and laptops too. But which should you choose?. This...
BUSINESS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?

Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch modelthis fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the best devices around, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently available for $779 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will help you save $100 on your purchase. This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most customers. However, if you want more power and storage space, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that is getting the same $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $870. This device also includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup that’s capable of 8K recording, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

326
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy