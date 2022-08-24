ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Gaeton A. Long

Cmdr. Gaeton A. Long, Jr. (Ret’d U.S. Navy) 86, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gaeton A. Long, Sr and Marie Spiatto. He and his wife moved to The Villages from St. Petersburg, Fl in 2000 before moving to Lakeview Terrace in Altoona, Fl in 2015.
ALTOONA, FL
John Wesley Bookhultz

Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Kenneth J. Henry

Our dear father, Kenneth “Ken” J. Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones August 17, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He was born to Vera (Rosen) and Willard J. Henry on March 4, 1930 in Lakewood, OH. His family also lived in Chicago, IL, Polar, WI and Antigo, WI before Mom and Dad settled in Milwaukee, WI in 1958 until 2018. He met our beautiful mother, Shirley (Stasek) Henry, when they were sophomores together at Antigo High School while he was living on and working his family’s farm in Polar. They married in December of 1951 and had a wonderful life together for 57 years when Shirley preceded Ken in death in 2009. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Trieste, Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1952.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
WILDWOOD, FL
New Covenant United Methodist Church to host free ABC of Dementia workshop

The New Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 23. Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement

An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
LADY LAKE, FL
Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield

Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Alligator Smiling In The Villages

This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Nighttime Lightning Over Lake Sumter

This lightning strike illuminated the night sky over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
STDs in The Villages

First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash

A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages

A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail in golf cart DUI arrest at Morse Gate

A Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Morse Gate. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for 12 months.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Lady Lake woman arrested with drugs after K-9 alerts on van

A Lady Lake woman was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a van in which she had been traveling. Heather Marie Senn, 35, of Lady Lake had been traveling in the van with 39-year-old Christopher Smith in the wee hours Friday morning when they were pulled over on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Both were “nervous.” The dog alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL

