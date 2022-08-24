Our dear father, Kenneth “Ken” J. Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones August 17, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He was born to Vera (Rosen) and Willard J. Henry on March 4, 1930 in Lakewood, OH. His family also lived in Chicago, IL, Polar, WI and Antigo, WI before Mom and Dad settled in Milwaukee, WI in 1958 until 2018. He met our beautiful mother, Shirley (Stasek) Henry, when they were sophomores together at Antigo High School while he was living on and working his family’s farm in Polar. They married in December of 1951 and had a wonderful life together for 57 years when Shirley preceded Ken in death in 2009. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Trieste, Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1952.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO