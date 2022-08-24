Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
