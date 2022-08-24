ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community

(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI

