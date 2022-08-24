ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
WTVC

Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee

A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
NASHVILLE, TN

