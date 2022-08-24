APD investigating homicide after man dies in Auditorium Shores park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide in a popular Austin park Wednesday morning where a middle-aged man died.

Police said a passerby called 911 just before 7 a.m. after finding an unresponsive man lying in a part of Auditorium Shores park near West Riverside Drive. When they arrived, officers said they noticed the man was bleeding from trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead by EMS shortly thereafter.

Police said they have no suspect information to share at this time, but they noted they detained a “person of interest” related to this case. However, at a news conference Wednesday morning, they would not offer any further details about that person.

Homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Police said they believe the homicide may have happened some time after 2 a.m. Wednesday, so they’re asking anyone who may have seen something at that time in the park to contact the Austin Police Department.

People can pass along details by calling Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or the APD homicide unit’s tip line at (512) 477-3588.

Police added they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. APD said parts of the park will be closed due to the investigation. Visitors are asked to stay away from the area.

Officer Michael Bullock with APD’s Public Information Office said homicides in this area don’t usually happen.

“I’ve personally worked this sector for approximately five years now, and it’s very uncommon for us to have an incident in this public of a place,” Bullock said.

He explained there used to be parks unit within APD that would patrol these areas regularly in the early morning, but that unit has now been disbanded because of strained staffing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.