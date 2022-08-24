Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Door County musical troupe adds fall concert series
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time, Northern Sky Theater will present a fall concert series at Peninsula State Park amphitheater during the first three weeks of September. Info: northernskytheater.com. Performances start at 4 p.m. According to a press release: “We’ve been wanting for a long time...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Mean Girls’ flashy, snarky
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The show is called “Mean Girls.”. It’s a meanie, all right. All sorts of nastiness is in its story, presented with splash and energy and high-tech visual luster and sky-high singing. For Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, “Mean Girls” marks the end of...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Farewell to some summer theater fare
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 have affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wearegreenbay.com
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
wearegreenbay.com
Back-to-School ice breakers from Gnome Games
(WFRV) – Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with some fun ideas for back-to-school ice breakers. Shop online at gnomegames.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet paints its way to the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Artstreet Festival began this Friday for the first time at Ashwaubomay Park. Artstreet is hosted by the nonprofit organization Mosaic Arts Inc. Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Molly Carey says, “We were looking for something that we were able to expand, have more activities, and bring different experiences so it wasn’t just downtown, same streets, and limited space.”
wearegreenbay.com
Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
wearegreenbay.com
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
wearegreenbay.com
“Big Brother Big Sister WI shoreline” looks to pair over 200 kids with mentors
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Big Brother Big Sister Wisconsin Shoreline” program is currently dealing with a shortage of mentors. Those involved with the program are encouraging others to give back. “200 hundred kids on the wait list is too many, we just need the ‘bigs,’ we...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Yachting Club bringing back old tradition, hosting Light on the Fox
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
wearegreenbay.com
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
wearegreenbay.com
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
wearegreenbay.com
Purple Octopus: All-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground coming to Downtown Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27...
wearegreenbay.com
Healthcare leadership at Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community. Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.
wearegreenbay.com
Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Challenge this weekend in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – National athletes from the US, Canada, Great Britain and several other nations are hitting the rink in Ashwaubenon and you can watch. Local 5 Live visited the Cornerstone Community Center where athletes in the Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge are already on the ice. Cornerstone...
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
wearegreenbay.com
Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water
GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
wearegreenbay.com
Damp, leaky basement? Everdry Waterproofing Fox Cities can help
(WFRV) – If your basement is wet or has water, dampness, cracks, seepage, or other signs of moisture, it’s time for an inspection. Greg Weber, Founder Inspector with Everdry Waterproofing Fox Valley visited Local 5 Live with tips for homeowners on what to look for in a leaky, damp basement along with some helpful preventative dry tips and how they can help.
