Okaloosa County, FL

The Eternal Flame is burning once again at Fort Walton Beach City Hall

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a large group gathered at City Hall in Fort Walton Beach to witness the relighting of the Eternal Flame monument. The monument was originally erected in Fort Walton Beach on November 11, 1973. It is dedicated to the veterans of all wars of the United States and was donated by the Rogers-Hinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235.
New artificial reef sunk in Destin

Amber Fletcher Photography took some absolutely stunning photos of a huge amount of jellyfish near Navarre Beach this week. Here is one shot just to give you an idea. You can see more photos on her Facebook page by clicking here. You can even buy the Jellyfish Galore canvas print.
Long-time Goofy Golf owner passes

Before we get started, I want to highlight the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022, presented by United Way Emerald Coast. The list was announced yesterday and I have a ton of friends who were selected this year. I was part of the inaugural 2021 class and it is truly amazing to see what young people are doing in our community!
Hammers and Hotrods Car Show this weekend in Fort Walton Beach

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Okaloosa Technical College in Fort Walton Beach, the Building Industry Association will host the first annual Hammers and Hotrods Car Show. This new event was designed to raise money for the Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton County and to help fund their construction scholarship program for local students entering into trade school.
Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October

Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL

