Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
The Eternal Flame is burning once again at Fort Walton Beach City Hall
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a large group gathered at City Hall in Fort Walton Beach to witness the relighting of the Eternal Flame monument. The monument was originally erected in Fort Walton Beach on November 11, 1973. It is dedicated to the veterans of all wars of the United States and was donated by the Rogers-Hinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
getthecoast.com
New artificial reef sunk in Destin
Amber Fletcher Photography took some absolutely stunning photos of a huge amount of jellyfish near Navarre Beach this week. Here is one shot just to give you an idea. You can see more photos on her Facebook page by clicking here. You can even buy the Jellyfish Galore canvas print.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
Long-time Goofy Golf owner passes
Before we get started, I want to highlight the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022, presented by United Way Emerald Coast. The list was announced yesterday and I have a ton of friends who were selected this year. I was part of the inaugural 2021 class and it is truly amazing to see what young people are doing in our community!
getthecoast.com
Hammers and Hotrods Car Show this weekend in Fort Walton Beach
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Okaloosa Technical College in Fort Walton Beach, the Building Industry Association will host the first annual Hammers and Hotrods Car Show. This new event was designed to raise money for the Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton County and to help fund their construction scholarship program for local students entering into trade school.
getthecoast.com
Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October
Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
Comments / 0