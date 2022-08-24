Read full article on original website
Fall prep previews: Eagle Valley cross-country
Is it ironic that on the weekend of the Husky Invitational, the preview for Eagle Valley’s cross-country teams is front and center? Maybe it’s just the Devils’ way of saying, “hey, don’t forget about us.”. “Oh totally,” junior Ellie Shroll answered when asked if the...
Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow
For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big
Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design
Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, to limit sales on lift tickets
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open Nov. 23. While all opening...
Grand finale: Vail local John Dakin caps off career with the highest award in Colorado snowsports
The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame Celebration kept its final curtain reserved for John Dakin, a longtime Vail local known around the world as chief of press for three World Alpine Ski Championships. While Dakin’s matter-of-fact personality and background in public relations doesn’t make him the most...
Wissot: Summer camp for seniors
I went to summer camp for the first time in 1953 when I was 8. My parents had rented a cheap bungalow in Rockland County, a few miles outside of New York City. They promptly enrolled me in the Bobbin Day Camp. At Bobbin I played softball, made potholders, and...
Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA
Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
Mikaela Shiffrin joins crowds in celebrating 2022 Snowsports Hall of Fame inductees in Vail
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a surprise appearance Sunday from Mikaela Shiffrin at the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame celebration at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Shiffrin accepted the Competitor of the Year award which she received from the Colorado Snowsports Museum for 2022 as well...
Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?
Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
This Week at the Bookworm: Late summer reading
Whitney Bloom has been on staff at The Bookworm of Edwards since 2018. She is the office manager, but people may recognize her face from working in the cafe for a few years and picking up more shifts on the book side for the past year. Her favorite books range from feel-good romances to page-turning thrillers and everything in between. If you’re looking for a good book to finish out the summer with, take a look at her top five picks.
Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus Patrick Bartley: Carrying the gift that keeps on giving
IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1 & 3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over...
Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’
All the schools in Gypsum were briefly put on “lock out” Friday morning. There were no incidents and all students were accounted for. Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Letter to Biden from Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and Neguse urges ‘Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument’ creation
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, sent a letter to President Biden on Friday, urging the president to create a new national monument at Camp Hale. National monuments can be created by presidential decree as a result of the Antiquities...
Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
