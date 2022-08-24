ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Fall prep previews: Eagle Valley cross-country

Is it ironic that on the weekend of the Husky Invitational, the preview for Eagle Valley’s cross-country teams is front and center? Maybe it’s just the Devils’ way of saying, “hey, don’t forget about us.”. “Oh totally,” junior Ellie Shroll answered when asked if the...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow

For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail, CO
Sports
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town

After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design

Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Wissot: Summer camp for seniors

I went to summer camp for the first time in 1953 when I was 8. My parents had rented a cheap bungalow in Rockland County, a few miles outside of New York City. They promptly enrolled me in the Bobbin Day Camp. At Bobbin I played softball, made potholders, and...
Vail Daily

Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?

Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

This Week at the Bookworm: Late summer reading

Whitney Bloom has been on staff at The Bookworm of Edwards since 2018. She is the office manager, but people may recognize her face from working in the cafe for a few years and picking up more shifts on the book side for the past year. Her favorite books range from feel-good romances to page-turning thrillers and everything in between. If you’re looking for a good book to finish out the summer with, take a look at her top five picks.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’

All the schools in Gypsum were briefly put on “lock out” Friday morning. There were no incidents and all students were accounted for. Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
