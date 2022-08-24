Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: which is the smartwatch king?
Samsung continues to refine and improve its smartwatch lineup in interesting and exciting ways. With the recently-announced Galaxy Watch 5, it seems that the company has found its niche. The latest entry takes everything great about the Galaxy Watch 4 and makes it even better, adding new health sensors and holistic wellness features to the same modern yet traditional watch design.
NFL・
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Need to Justify its Higher Price. Here's Why
Apple is expected to add another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to the mix could detract from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's appeal. Especially as consumers are cutting back on spending.
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with End-of-Season Deals on Patio Furniture Sets — Up to 53% Off
The final weeks of summer may mark the end of beach days, but it certainly doesn't mean patio season is over. Relaxing outside on some comfy furniture or sharing a meal on the deck is an activity that should continue well into fall. But if you've been keen to upgrade...
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
Labor Day 2022 is almost here—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Shop Coach Outlet’s 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off everything
Shop Coach Outlet’s massive 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off totes, wallets, crossbodies and so much more.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
CNET
Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More
There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.
CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
CNET
The iPhone 14 Max Could Be the Giant iPhone I've Always Wanted
The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12 Pro Max that came before it, are the largest iPhones Apple has ever made. They're also the most expensive, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to this fall.
Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Bring new power and better tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy early Labor Day 2022 deals on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.
CNET
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
CNET
First Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Announced by... Corsair?
Large, high-quality bendy screens have been around since at least 2014, when LG debuted the first flexible OLED, but even though actual products have shipped over the past few years, we've yet to see one in a monitor -- which is somewhat baffling, unless it's prohibitively expensive to produce. Now...
Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon
MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
CNET
Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Today Only at Woot
Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. The only downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
