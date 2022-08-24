Read full article on original website
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ preview: evolution, not revolution
In many ways, Splatoon 3 is the quintessential Nintendo title. Full of vibrant primary colours splashing across the screen, you’ve got cutesy anthropomorphised characters screeching in a made-up language, crucially though, nobody is killing each other in the paint-war, but “splatting” their opponents instead. This is a third-person shooter, then, but not as you know it, and taking out your foes is maybe the least important part of the action.
CNET
Nerf Ultimate Championship Brings 4v4 VR Dart Matches to Meta Quest
Nerf Ultimate Championship, which arrived Thursday on Meta Quest virtual reality headsets, could solve two of the biggest obstacles to having a real-life Nerf blasting battle: a big enough place for your foam-dart shootout and all that dart cleanup. The $15 game from developer Secret Location is a 4v4 multiplayer...
The Minecraft RTS spinoff is inventing new enemies, too
Like Minecraft Dungeons, Legends is creating new mobs for Minecraft. Minecraft Legends creative director Magnus Nedfors and executive producer Dennis Ries sat down during the Xbox booth livestream at Gamescom this week to deliver a couple new details about Legends, including info on some new mobs—both friend and foe. As with its past genre experimentations, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive's upcoming RTS spinoff is going to make its own mark on the Minecraft world. Dungeons stepped out of the bounds of existing Minecraft lore to create mobs needed to suit its action RPG world and Legends is doing the same.
CNET
Best Card Games 2022
When thinking of card games, you probably think of playing poker in Vegas, Rummy 500 with your grandparents or maybe even a game of Goldfish when you were younger. A deck of cards can turn any family night into a game night or serve as a fun drinking game for chill kickbacks. However, after your tenth round of Spit you're probably looking to play something else. No need to worry, a new generation of card games has arisen offering fun takes on classic games. These card games offer more imaginative themes, fun possibilities and interactive components.
CNET
First Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Announced by... Corsair?
Large, high-quality bendy screens have been around since at least 2014, when LG debuted the first flexible OLED, but even though actual products have shipped over the past few years, we've yet to see one in a monitor -- which is somewhat baffling, unless it's prohibitively expensive to produce. Now...
PC Magazine
Booklet Confirms Valve Will Make a Steam Deck 2
Valve published a Steam Deck booklet this week, and with it confirmed that we're definitely going to see multiple iterations of the handheld gaming PC released. The 52-page PDF booklet was created as a way of introducing new customers "to Valve, Steam, and Steam Deck." The timing of the release is also key, as Steam Deck is about to launch in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong where Steam/Valve may not be so well known.
Digital Trends
The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022
The best Razer keyboards are some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2022. Razer is a reliable name when it comes to gaming peripherals, with a distinct style that appeals to gamers around the world, especially when it comes to synchronized RGB lighting, which can be customized using Razer's Synapse software.
CNET
Power Rangers' Power Daggers Are Now a $132 Roleplay Collectible
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Power Daggers are the latest item from the original 1993 Power Rangers series to get a higher-end replica in Hasbro's Lightning Collection. Revealed Friday as part of Hasbro's Power Week, the $132 Power Daggers go on preorder on Hasbro's Pulse website the same day at 10 a.m. PT for a spring 2023 launch.
CNET
HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor Review: The Whole Is Less Than the Sum
For its debut into gaming monitors, gaming accessory-maker HyperX arrives with a novelty: monitors bundled with an arm rather than a traditional stand. It's not a new idea -- some business monitors have had a similar option for ages -- but it is new for gaming, and mounting monitors on arms is pretty popular with PC gamers, so on that level it makes sense.
hypebeast.com
Nike Gives Its Dunk Low a "Pink Oxford" Makeover
Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of versions of the Dunk Low. And while the novelty of the silhouette has been in danger of wearing off,. has continued to keep us invested with new and refreshing iterations that consistently give the design fresh leases of life. One example of this is the Swoosh’s newly-introduced “Pink Oxford” edition.
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
CNET
Revamp Your Entertainment Space and Save up to $620 Off Select TVs at Best Buy
With summer winding down, fall sports are starting up and more of us will be spending more time inside, streaming live sports, movies, music and more, so it's a great time to take a look at your entertainment space. If it's time for you to upgrade to a new smart...
