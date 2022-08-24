Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Today Only at Woot
Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. The only downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
CNET
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
CNET
Google's $100 Million Facial Recognition Lawsuit: Who Can Claim Money From the Settlement?
If your face was in a photo stored on Google Photos, you may be eligible for part of a $100 million class-action settlement. The search giant is the latest corporation to run afoul of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which requires companies that use facial recognition programs, fingerprint scans and other biometric tools on Illinois residents to receive informed consent.
CNET
Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More
There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.
CNET
First Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Announced by... Corsair?
Large, high-quality bendy screens have been around since at least 2014, when LG debuted the first flexible OLED, but even though actual products have shipped over the past few years, we've yet to see one in a monitor -- which is somewhat baffling, unless it's prohibitively expensive to produce. Now...
CNET
Apple Mail Privacy Protection for iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey: What It Is and How to Get It
As part of security upgrades in the Wednesday update to macOS Monterey 12.5.1, Apple's Mail Privacy Protection feature has new privacy enhancements aimed at protecting your email. Originally released in September 2021, Apple's email protection option is also available to iPhone users with iOS 15. And now you can check out its new anti-tracking controls and eavesdropping alerts.
CNET
The Best iMessage Tips and Tricks On Your iPhone You Should Know About
The forthcoming iOS 16 update will allow you to unsend and edit text messages, a welcome new feature to the iPhone. iOS 16 isn't slated to be released until September, but you don't have to wait until then to explore iMessage settings that can improve your texting experience right now.
CNET
Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Are Back on Sale at Amazon With Up to $300 Off
The M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models are among the best MacBooks Apple offers but the blend of power and portability they provide doesn't come cheap. Though Apple tends not to offer any MacBook deals directly, there are plenty of places to buy its laptops that do. And right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best prices to date on both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants, with discounts as steep as $300.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
CNET
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
CNET
You Can Now Listen to Podcasts on Twitter
Podcasts are now available to stream directly from the Spaces tab on Twitter, the social media giant said in a blog post Thursday. Starting today, you can head over to your Spaces tab, which is essentially Twitter's answer to audio-chat app Clubhouse, and listen to popular podcasts from around the world.
CNET
Waze Carpool to Shut Down as Commutes Drop Off
Waze will begin shutting down Waze Carpool, the ride-sharing cousin of real-time traffic and navigation app Waze, in September, the company said in a statement shared with CNET on Thursday. After the pandemic upended commuting patterns, or eliminated commutes altogether, Waze is shifting its focus. "While Waze was predominantly a...
CNET
Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How
What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
CNET
DuckDuckGo Opens Email Protection Service Beta to Everyone
Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo opened its Email Protection service beta to everyone Thursday. The service gives you a free Duck address (name@duck.com) and will detect and strip trackers within emails sent to it. Then the email is forwarded to your personal email address, and DuckDuckGo will let you know how many trackers it got rid of.
CNET
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 you can get right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The calendar may say it's still summer, but the countdown to the 2022 holiday season has officially begun. No, seriously.
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
