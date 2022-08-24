ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football preview: Blackhawks to clash with Spartans on Thursday in week two

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

Fort Atkinson’s football team hits the road on a short week, traveling to play West Bend West on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Blackhawks, who knocked off Milton 20-14 in week one, face a Spartans group which fell 14-8 at Kewaskum to open the year. Neither side scored in the second half and Kewaskum ran it 38 times for 171 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per tote.

West Bend West is looking for something to go right in year one of Taylor Ripplinger’s tenure. The Spartans have lost their last 37 games dating back to the 2018 season.

Fort head coach Nick Nelson has seen West Bend in person and on film. He reiterated the Spartans look a lot different than the bunch Fort routed 35-3 in week two last season.

“West Bend is a well-coached team and they run their system incredibly efficiently,” Nelson said. “Myself and Coach Randy Ridout went out to their scrimmage and you could tell the energy they had. It’s a new group from last year.

“They had a couple breaks go for and against them on special teams in week one versus Kewaskum. West Bend’s strength is probably their line. They rotate a lot of guys. They get off the ball and hit you. We’ve got our hands full this week.”

The Spartans have a capable signal caller in Brendyn Grass and a stout group blocking for him.

“When you’ve got offensive lineman who can push and a quarterback who can throw, that’s a good combination,” Nelson said. “They run a lot of two-receiver sets with twins and a true tight end. They will push you and get you out of the way and run forward. We’re looking for tendencies on when they pass and who they pass to. They spread it out well.”

The Spartans deploy a 3-4 look on defense.

“They don’t do a ton of blitzing but when they do it’s efficient,” Nelson said. “They’ve got a couple athletic linebackers in Cohan Herlehy and Landon Barrett who like to fly around and aren’t afraid to hit someone.”

The Blackhawks did plenty of things well — getting off to a fast start and controlling the line of scrimmage come to mind — versus Milton. Fort was flagged for nine penalties totaling 70 yards, something that’s been a point of emphasis in practice this week.

“I told our guys I loved how they competed for four quarters and rallied together in week one,” Nelson said. “We have to clean up penalties. We are a new group with guys out there for the first time. It’s easy to play with too much enthusiasm.

“Great teams make a huge jump from week one to week two. As a coaching staff, we have to make sure we make a jump too. If the coaches conserve the seniors and the seniors conserve the juniors and on down the line, we will be in for a good week.

“The most difficult part this week is it’s a Thursday night game with a long bus ride up there. We have to focus on what we can control.”

