Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Police car catches fire in the street in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A police car caught fire on the street in Renton. The fire broke out along Powell Avenue at SW 7th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire department, which knocked down the flames, said it received calls about explosions coming from the car. Renton police said...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown

KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man stabbed in early Saturday robbery downtown

SEATTLE, Wash. — Last night officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue and University Street. Officers began first aid on the man, who suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle residents want more permanent solutions to help RV residents

SEATTLE — Residents in a Georgetown neighborhood want the City of Seattle to find a permanent solution for the RVs parked in their community. This comes after clean-up was done Thursday morning by crews on one stretch of roadway at South Findlay Street and 7th avenue south. We have...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Alaska Airlines adds new route to Anchorage from Paine Field in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines is adding a new route from Paine Field in Everett. The airline is introducing nonstop flights between Everett and Anchorage, Alaska, with service set to begin at the end of November. Tickets for those flights are on sale now. There are currently two flights...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after flashing guns in apartment complex

PARKLAND, Wash. — Earlier this afternoon dispatchers received a phone call reporting a group of teenagers who were flashing guns at an apartment complex in Parkland. Deputies responded to the call but were unable to locate anyone. The caller advised dispatchers that the teenagers had traveled on foot to a nearby neighborhood.
PARKLAND, WA

