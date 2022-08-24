Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
KOMO News
Tacoma's I-5 HOV lane project wraps up this weekend after over 20 years of construction
TACOMA, Wash. — After a construction period that stretched for two decades, the HOV lane for Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally set to open this weekend, a development that could ease the commute for South Sound drivers. The completed project will create new I-5 HOV lanes that run...
KOMO News
Police car catches fire in the street in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A police car caught fire on the street in Renton. The fire broke out along Powell Avenue at SW 7th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire department, which knocked down the flames, said it received calls about explosions coming from the car. Renton police said...
KOMO News
Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown
KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KOMO News
Man stabbed in early Saturday robbery downtown
SEATTLE, Wash. — Last night officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue and University Street. Officers began first aid on the man, who suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Seattle police investigating after man shot near West Seattle neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police are at a shooting scene in West Seattle. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Detroit Ave. SW Thursday afternoon. Officers do confirm it found one victim, the Seattle Fire Department said the 32-year-old man has been stabilized. Police say he was shot in the leg.
KOMO News
As crews prep West Seattle Bridge for reopening, here's a look at the repair work
SEATTLE — The countdown is underway for the re-opening of the West Seattle Bridge, which is now just more than three weeks away but before this bridge is considered safe for drivers again, there are two critical tests it must pass. The first calls for loading the bridge with...
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
KOMO News
Woman shot, killed at motel on Aurora Ave North in Seattle; police searching for suspect
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a shooter after a woman was shot and killed at a motel in north Seattle early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Park Plaza Motel along Aurora Ave North on North 44th Street just before 1 a.m. A 33-year-old woman was shot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
KOMO News
Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
KOMO News
Repeat offender accused of hitting, killing Burien woman with stolen car
BURIEN, Wash. — A repeat offender who was in a stolen car is accused of crashing into a car driven by a Burien woman, killing the victim as the man was allegedly trying to flee from a traffic stop. Mohamed Talib Tayib, 25, is charged with vehicular homicide, felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Seattle residents want more permanent solutions to help RV residents
SEATTLE — Residents in a Georgetown neighborhood want the City of Seattle to find a permanent solution for the RVs parked in their community. This comes after clean-up was done Thursday morning by crews on one stretch of roadway at South Findlay Street and 7th avenue south. We have...
KOMO News
Detectives ask for help finding suspect in random Bellevue attack with large metal tool
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a man they say used a metal tool to viciously attack a Bellevue man. The victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st Street around 1 p.m. Thursday on the sidewalk. Video surveillance...
KOMO News
SDOT removes concrete blocks put down to keep homeless camps from growing
SEATTLE — Just a couple of months ago, this was how this stretch of SW Andover Street looked - covered in RV's. Neighbors remember it well. “It was an entrenched location probably more so than RV encampment that I’ve ever seen,” said Spencer Nilsson. “It wasn’t healthy,...
KOMO News
King County Deputy involved in head on collision with drunk driver
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash — A King County deputy was involved in a 2-car head on collision on SR 2 at Mp 19. The Deputy sustained a severe hand injury as well as additional injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved is currently in custody for DUI. The investigation...
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
KOMO News
Snohomish County looking to expand body camera initiative with sheriff's office
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is looking to expand the county’s body camera initiative. Summers proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council to buy 340 body-worn cameras for the sheriff’s office deputies and detectives. The county started a pilot program last September. “We...
KOMO News
Alaska Airlines adds new route to Anchorage from Paine Field in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines is adding a new route from Paine Field in Everett. The airline is introducing nonstop flights between Everett and Anchorage, Alaska, with service set to begin at the end of November. Tickets for those flights are on sale now. There are currently two flights...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after flashing guns in apartment complex
PARKLAND, Wash. — Earlier this afternoon dispatchers received a phone call reporting a group of teenagers who were flashing guns at an apartment complex in Parkland. Deputies responded to the call but were unable to locate anyone. The caller advised dispatchers that the teenagers had traveled on foot to a nearby neighborhood.
Comments / 0