gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Halted Next Week At GM Silao Plant
General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Korea Sales Down 16 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 16 percent to 4,117 units in July 2022 compared to July 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 50.72 percent to 34 units. Chevrolet Camaro sales increased 28.57 percent to 9 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 61.31 percent to...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much A 2012 Chevy Volt Battery Pack Replacement Could Cost
It’s no secret that older electric and hybrid vehicles can suffer battery degradation, which will oftentimes lead to a costly battery replacement that approaches or exceeds the residual value of the vehicle itself. This unfortunately appears to be the case with the first-generation Chevy Volt, as a Twitter user pointed out in a now-viral post that has generated nearly 15,000 likes on the social media platform.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a robust $5,900 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Seeker 1.5T Engine Boasts Class-Leading Output
In addition to debuting Chevrolet’s latest design evolution and introducing new features for the brand, General Motors has announced that the all-new Chevy Seeker features the most powerful turbocharged 1.5L engine in its class. SAIC-GM confirmed that the all-new Chevy Seeker is powered by GM’s new eighth-generation turbocharged 1.5L...
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Traverse May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Sound
General Motors has developed a solution to the front-end rattle or clunking sound that owners of certain 2018 to 2023 model-year Chevy Traverse models have reported. According to the GM Techlink service website, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some” 2018-2023 model-year Chevy Traverse models. This is the result of “a loose, mispositioned or improperly torqued cradle brace,” the automaker says, however technicians should double check to ensure the root cause is not a more common problem, such as a loose strut or sway bar. The cradle brace is a flat bar that is bolted across the center of the engine cradle (labeled #1 in the diagram below).
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study
Chevy ranked above average among mass-market brands in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study, which attempts to gauge how effectively automakers implement new vehicle technologies in their latest products, and how reliable these systems prove to be over time. For this study, J.D. Power surveyed 84,165...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Equinox Recalled For Incorrect Catalytic Converter
General Motors has issued a voluntary product emissions recall for certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Equinox crossover due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s catalytic converter. The problem: affected vehicles were fitted with the incorrect catalytic converter at the factory. A catalytic converter is part of...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Suburban has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the full-size SUV, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. One...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount continues offering up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 Cadlillac CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. However, the above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Revs Hard At Woodward: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has the goods to topple supercars with much larger price tags, as GM Authority laid out in a comparison earlier this month. But the specs and bang-for-the-buck value aren’t the only things that make it impressive – in fact, just listening to the 2023 Corvette Z06 rev is an experience, as demonstrated in the following exclusive GM Authority video.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount continues offering low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Chevy Malibu, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days. The Bow Tie brand also offers...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Towing Compared To Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T
All-electric pickup trucks like the GMC Hummer EV are designed to do all the usual pickup truck activities, including towing. The question is – how does towing affect an EV’s overall range?. To find out, Car and Driver recently hooked a 29-foot camper to the GMC Hummer EV,...
gmauthority.com
Dealership Service Activity Down In July 2022, Parts And Labor Shortages Cited
Dealership service activity decreased by nearly six percent in July 2022, according to a study conducted by Cox Automotive, with parts and labor shortages contributing to long wait times for consumers to get their vehicles serviced. According to Cox’s Repair Order Volume Index, which is designed to provide a glimpse...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Reflects On Major Brand Milestones For 120th Anniversary
Cadillac is celebrating its 120th birthday this year, which it has marked with a series of special edition models, including a special Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition model. The automaker’s media department recently took the time to reflect on some of its major brand milestones since it was founded in August of 1902, tracing its history from early innovations like the V16 to current-day technology like Super Cruise.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Spied On The Road Testing Again
Cadillac is making big moves in the all-electric space with plans to launch the new Cadillac Celestiq, an ultra-luxury halo sedan packed to the gills with comfort features and cutting-edge tech goodies. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the Cadillac Celestiq testing on public roads in prototype form. Just...
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac CT6 Spy Shots Reveal Production Lighting
GM is developing a second generation for the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, with plans to release the new full-size four-door for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2024 Cadillac CT6 testing in prototype form with production lighting elements. This isn’t the first time...
