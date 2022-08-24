Lewis Central, Harlan primed for ‘Night of Champions’ Thursday

By Kevin White

With less than seven minutes remaining in last year’s football opener with Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Harlan Community trailed by 15 points, 29-14.

“I’m going, ‘Woo, this isn’t looking very good,’’’ Cyclones coach Todd Bladt said.

But Harlan and quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer summoned some magic. A 17-yard touchdown strike to Connor Frame. Then, a crucial Titan turnover.

“One more first down probably would have iced the football game for us,’’ Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said.

Kasperbauer hit Frame for a 24-yard score and then Jacob Birch for a 2-point pass to tie the game at 29 with 3:45 remaining. After a Titan three-and-out, Kasperbauer found Joey Moser for the 50-yard go-ahead TD with 1:48 left.

L.C. drove to the Harlan 14 with four seconds left and had time for one more play. Braylon Kammrad heaved it to the end zone and the ball was slightly tipped by linebacker Matthew Sorfonden. Titan receiver Brayden Loftin went to the ground, came up with the ball and pleaded his case, but officials ruled it had hit the ground first.

Final: Harlan 36, Lewis Central 29. Kasperbauer had fired touchdown passes on three of his final four attempts of the game.

Both programs believed that August evening helped them become champions. Less than four months later, Harlan beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42-28 for the 3-A crown, its Iowa-record 13 th , and Lewis Central outlasted Cedar Rapids Xavier 32-24 in triple-overtime for the 4-A championship and its first state football title.

A year later, with both star quarterbacks and many of the playmakers around them returning, the Titans and Cyclones will do it again. They’re billing it “Night of Champions’’ and they’ll tee it up Thursday at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium. L.C. opened its season last week with a 35-20 win over Underwood, while it’s the season-opener for the Cyclones.

“It doesn’t happen too often that you get two defending state champions playing each other this early in the season,” Justin Kammrad said. “It’s always a measuring stick. You can sit here and say, ‘Well, you guys are state champs and that kind of stuff,’ but it is still the measuring stick of southwest Iowa football.

“They’re one of the very few teams that will play us in non-district football and there’s a reason. It’s because they’re a good program.’’

Todd Bladt officially took the reins of the program in 2020 from his father, Curt, after they shared duties in 2019. Curt Bladt is Iowa’s career leader in state titles (11) and wins (422-66, .865, in 42 years). Todd Bladt said after his team orchestrated its comeback win over the Titans last year, it carried itself differently the rest of the way. The Cyclones won their 13 games by an average score of 50-12.

“Iron sharpens iron, and I think that really helped set the tone for the rest of the year for both programs,’’ he said. “I think our kids understood that how we were built offensively that we could score pretty much from anywhere. … I think last year gave them a lot of confidence that we were never going to be out of a game when you have that home run ball.’’

Lewis Central also lost 14-9 to Indianola to drop to 2-2, but then rattled off 11 straight to claim top honors in 4-A.

“The loss last year to Harlan was humbling,’’ Justin Kammrad said. “It was an eye-opener. It was good for our kids. You never want to say a loss is good, but it was sort of good for us to get things put in perspective on how we were going to approach the season.’’

Another fascinating aspect of the matchup is their history. From their first meeting in 1970 through 2015, Harlan traveled south to play at Lewis Central 24 times and won all 24. Not until current TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s sophomore season, 2016, did the Titans finally break through on their home field to beat Harlan, 45-13.

In all, Harlan won 45 of the first 47 games in the series from 1970 to 2013. Then Lewis Central won five of the next six. Four of those five wins came with Duggan as the Titans’ primary quarterback. He finished 4-1 vs. the Cyclones.

But now Harlan has won the past four in the series to boost its alltime record to 50-7 against the Titans. However, this will be their first meeting in Council Bluffs since Duggan headed for TCU.

“We met this week,’’ Justin Kammrad said. “We did not bring up the loss to them. This is a big opportunity for us as a program and for our kids, to see where we’re truly at. If you can match yourself up with Harlan – you know they’re always going to be a great program – and see where you stack up and you can compete with them, you know you’re going to have a great season.

“The names change, but the style of play never does for them. They’re going to be tough, physical and aggressive, and they’ve just got athletes running all around the field.’’

Braylon Kammrad, the coach’s son, has committed to Northern Iowa. He threw for 2,506 yards and 25 TDs last season with only four interceptions. His top target, Luciano Fidone (740 receiving yards, 11 TDs), is back, along with speedy running back Jonathan Humpal (1,432 rushing yards, 24 TDs), who has offers from Iowa State and Kansas.

“They’ve got athletes. They’re well-coached,’’ Todd Bladt said. “Last year we couldn’t run the ball on them very well at all. I think we only had about 25 yards rushing. So that’s a concern. I’d love to see us get that going.’’

Kasperbauer threw for 3,307 yards last season and 46 touchdowns, which leads all 11-man Iowa returnees. Aidan Hall has committed to Iowa after rushing for 777, adding 755 receiving yards and scoring 24 times last year. Birch had 723 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2021, and is also back.

“In a game like this, you’re going to find out who can play and who can’t,’’ Todd Bladt said. “We’re going to see who rises up. Like they said on the farm, the cream’s going to rise to the top.’’

Justin Kammrad said it’s important for his team to keep its wits about it. As one of only three games across Iowa on Thursday, officials are expecting an enormous crowd.

“It’s a big matchup, and everybody wants to see it and be around it, but playing within the moment is what we talk to our kids about, and not letting the emotions get the most of us,’’ he said. “It’s probably going to be one of the biggest crowds that we’ve ever had here, and that’s the nature of being a successful program. … It’s why you play the game, for opportunities like this in big games like this.’’