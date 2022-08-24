ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and critically wounding a victim after an argument at a Hialeah gas station overnight Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah police spokesperson, said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell station...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Possible "stand your ground" fatal shooting under investigation in Hialeah

MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha.  Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.  Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home

An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
MIAMI, FL
