5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Click10.com
Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Hialeah gas station
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and critically wounding a victim after an argument at a Hialeah gas station overnight Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah police spokesperson, said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell station...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
Click10.com
Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
Click10.com
Detectives arrest one of their own stealing cash at Fort Lauderdale Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit, Deputy Michael Spencer was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. during his shift at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Spencer is facing one count each of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon.
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
Click10.com
Man who survived wrong-way crash killing 5 students jailed in Miami-Dade, records show
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Corrections officers booked a 30-year-old man on Friday afternoon, who is accused of killing a group of five friends — a teenage girl, an 18-year-old man, and three women ages 18 and 19. The group died during a wrong-way head-on collision at about 4:30...
Click10.com
Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
Click10.com
Store clerk arrested for allegedly firing gun at customer he accused of stealing candy
MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a convenience store clerk after they said he fired a gun at a customer. It happened late Wednesday night at the Dolphin Food Market on Northwest 46th Street in Miami. According to authorities, the victim told police that the store clerk, identified...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
Possible "stand your ground" fatal shooting under investigation in Hialeah
MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha. Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries. Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home
An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0