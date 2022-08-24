MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha. Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries. Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.

HIALEAH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO