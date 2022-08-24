Read full article on original website
Biofourmis Raises Additional Funding from Intel Capital in Series D Extension and Names Top Healthcare Leaders to its Board
Additional funding brings Series D round to $320M total. Trevor Fetter, MBA, senior lecturer on the faculty of Harvard Business School and former longtime Tenet Healthcare chairman and CEO, named to Board. Sachin H. Jain, physician executive with government, pharmaceutical, payer and provider experience, joins Board. Biofourmis, a Boston-based global...
