ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

MCCSC combats transportation issues, bus driver shortage with cash incentives

A bus failed to pick up Kimberly Harding’s granddaughter, a fifth grader at Fairview Elementary, for the first three days of school. Harding took her daughters on a trip to California in August, leaving the child’s stepfather to get her on the bus. Like many parents, he needed to leave for work prior to bus pickup. As a result, when the family received word from their child that the bus never arrived, they could only instruct her to go back inside the house alone and lock the door.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Bloomington, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Local Life#Abortion#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Band#Planned Parenthood#Croakes#Syzygy#The Supreme Court#Ameri
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer drops season opener 3-2 in exhilarating matchup with No. 1 Clemson

Before No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer took on the No. 1-ranked Clemson University Tigers on Friday night in Clemson, South Carolina, head coach Todd Yeagley stressed the hostile environment that his squad would be thrust into. Despite a 3-2 loss, Yeagley’s squad displayed offensive firepower and nearly converted a couple more quality looks into goals.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy