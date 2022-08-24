Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC combats transportation issues, bus driver shortage with cash incentives
A bus failed to pick up Kimberly Harding’s granddaughter, a fifth grader at Fairview Elementary, for the first three days of school. Harding took her daughters on a trip to California in August, leaving the child’s stepfather to get her on the bus. Like many parents, he needed to leave for work prior to bus pickup. As a result, when the family received word from their child that the bus never arrived, they could only instruct her to go back inside the house alone and lock the door.
IU Student Government optimistic about IU’s plans to address climate change concerns
IU Student Government wants to ride the momentum of last year to continue putting pressure on IU’s administration to address climate change. Last year, pressure from local environmental advocacy groups lead to the formation of a climate action planning committee at IU. “If IU wants to say that they...
Indiana football to wear ‘90s throwback uniforms during the 2022 road games
Indiana football will wear throwback uniforms on the road during the 2022 season, according to an Indiana Football Twitter post Friday. The uniforms are inspired by former head coach Bill Mallory from the 1990s. The uniforms will look similar to what the Hoosiers wore against the University of Cincinnati in...
Indiana women's soccer freshmen provide flare, but fail to finish in another scoreless draw
Three matches into the Indiana women’s soccer 2022 season, and the team still hasn’t scored or conceded a goal. The Hoosiers drew 0-0 to Ball State University Thursday night in Bloomington. Even though the match wasn’t played at Bill Armstrong Stadium due to unplayable field conditions, Indiana had...
Indiana women’s soccer unable to capitalize offensively in 0-0 draw versus Ball State
The Indiana women’s soccer team opened its home campaign and third game of the season against Ball State University with the same result as its first two contests: a 0-0 draw. Thursday marked the first time this season Indiana outshot its opponent after recording three and five shots against...
From stable to unstable, detailing the Indiana football quarterback room the last few seasons
Indiana football burst onto the national scene in 2019 with a winning season and bowl appearance against the University of Tennessee. The Hoosiers followed it up with an even more impressive 2020, losing just one regular season game, and ranking as high as 12th in the nation before their bowl game against the University of Mississippi.
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer keeps pace with No. 1 Clemson, comes up short in 3-2 loss Friday
In an exhilarating potential College Cup preview between two men’s college soccer powerhouses, No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s soccer came up short in a 3-2 loss against No. 1-ranked Clemson University on Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. The Hoosiers began yet another journey for an...
Indiana men’s soccer drops season opener 3-2 in exhilarating matchup with No. 1 Clemson
Before No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer took on the No. 1-ranked Clemson University Tigers on Friday night in Clemson, South Carolina, head coach Todd Yeagley stressed the hostile environment that his squad would be thrust into. Despite a 3-2 loss, Yeagley’s squad displayed offensive firepower and nearly converted a couple more quality looks into goals.
