13 WHAM
Storms on the way Friday afternoon
A couple heavy downpours moved through the Rochester area overnight, and more can be expected through the area Friday afternoon. A cold front back to the west will move across the region Friday, sparking occasional showers and storms in the morning and scattered storms through the afternoon. This frontal passage will also bring breezy conditions at times.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Fun in the sun
Webster, N.Y. — The Maplewood Nursing Home hosted a summer carnival for the first time in three years Wednesday. It featured classics like ring toss, carnival-themed decorations and snacks, and - a big draw for many - a dunk tank. "It looks like it’s gonna be fun," Mary DiPaolo,...
13 WHAM
Fairport Music Fest returns this weekend
Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Fest kicked off Friday for its two-day music filled event. The event is held annually to feature a chorus of local and regional bands. Each year, the event draws visitors from Fairport and from afar with a family-friendly event that includes kids activates, food trucks, in addition to six stages of music.
13 WHAM
Celebrating a century of life in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration for a century of life. Family and friends of Cynthia Tarver gathered at Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Rochester in honor of her 100th birthday. They shared their favorite memories with her, commemorating the milestone. "It's awesome, I didn't expect it - I...
13 WHAM
Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club celebrates 100 years with a corn maze at Wickham Farms
Penfield, N.Y. — An a-maze-ing event at Wickham farms. The corn maze season is kicking off this year commemorating the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club's 100th anniversary at Wickham Farms in Penfield. "No matter what your level of physical activity is- you can have fun on our farm and it's...
13 WHAM
Sinking boat draws rescue attempt
Greece, N.Y. — Rescue crews responded to reports of a sinking boat on Lake Ontario in Greece Friday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard found the 27-foot vessel with just the bow sticking out of the water just west of Island Cottage Road. The Coast Guard, as well as other...
13 WHAM
A day for the dogs
Rochester, N.Y. — Every dog has its day - and that day is Friday, Aug. 26. There's a day dedicated for just about everything, so why not our best friends?. Don't worry, cat lovers. Furry felines get their due on Oct. 29. Share portraits of your pets with us...
13 WHAM
Operation GO hosts event to showcase new skills learned by Rochester youth
Rochester, N.Y. — Operation GO concluded its summer 2022 youth employment program Saturday. Rochester youth ages 14 to 18 hosted an Operation GO Youth Entrepreneurship Expo to showcase the new skills they learned in sneaker creation, music production, clothing design, and social media branding programs. The free community event...
13 WHAM
Scott Hesko's Blood Drive celebrates giving to those in need
Henrietta, N.Y. — For its fourth year, the American Red Cross teamed up with Scott Hesko for a blood drive to honor Scott's organ donor, Shawn McMullen. McMullen was a U.S. Army Scout, a wounded warrior, and a registered organ donor. Hetsko received McMullen’s heart when he suddenly died in 2015.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Students in action
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
13 WHAM
Program highlights local restaurants - and surprises customers
Rochester, N.Y. — Local restaurants continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic and the summer slowdown. That's why CurAte Meals is trying to help fill the revenue gaps - while exposing customers to new places to eat. Customers sign up to purchase dinners for two for $35,...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
13 WHAM
29-year-old man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Aldine Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police say they found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area. While investigating, a 29-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital by a...
13 WHAM
Man shot and killed on Cedarwood Terrace Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street for the report of a man shot around 5:11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20's who had been shot. The victim had been shot at least once and...
13 WHAM
Parents excited for first day of school with new CDC guidelines
Rochester, N.Y. — A new school year is right around the corner, and over the last two years, the only constant for students, parents, and teachers has been change. That trend continues, as the CDC recently released new guidelines surrounding COVID-19 in school, lifting the mask mandate, and easing the quarantine period for those exposed.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
13 WHAM
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
13 WHAM
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
