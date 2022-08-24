Read full article on original website
Twins defeat Giants on walk-off walk in 10th
Gilberto Celestino drew a four-pitch walk with one out in the 10th inning and the host Minnesota Twins beat the
Phillies aim for season sweep of Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies are scoring runs early and often during their six-game winning streak, while the Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t been
Browning's fumble return TD helps Broncos beat Vikings 23-13
DENVER — Baron Browning's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown after McTelvin Agim's strip-sack of Sean Mannion highlighted the Denver Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.Both teams rested their starters in the final tune-up for the season.Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion's grasp himself as he swept past him.Agim was right there to slap the ball out as he wrapped up Mannion from behind for a 10-yard sack. Browning reached back, grabbed the ball with his right hand...
Jake Maher scores twice, Nashville beats Whitecaps 3-0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defender Jake Maher scored twice and Nashville who won consecutive games for the first time since April, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night. Nashville (10-9-9) climbed into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (9-12-7) dropped to ninth, two points behind Portland for the seventh and final playoff spot. Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Maher connected in the 23rd and 49th. Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini, a second-half substitution, was given a red card in the 53rd after stepping on Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl.
