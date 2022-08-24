DENVER — Baron Browning's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown after McTelvin Agim's strip-sack of Sean Mannion highlighted the Denver Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.Both teams rested their starters in the final tune-up for the season.Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion's grasp himself as he swept past him.Agim was right there to slap the ball out as he wrapped up Mannion from behind for a 10-yard sack. Browning reached back, grabbed the ball with his right hand...

DENVER, CO ・ 44 MINUTES AGO