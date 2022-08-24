ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ's largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ's pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?

It's an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called "Taylor Ham." South Jersey says the meat is "Pork Roll." Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that's not what we're debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 WOBM

12 Foods That Define New Jersey

From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it's just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo's in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJEA accused of censorship after NJ GOP 'parody' video taken down

A state lawmaker says New Jersey's largest teachers' union forcing the removal of a parody video just reinforces that they "will stop at nothing to censor differing opinions.". Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio of Warren County slammed the New Jersey Education Association for having YouTube remove a...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

Time to Shine: 2022 Ocean Township High School Football Preview

With an FBS recruit at quarterback headlining a group of 18 returning starters, the time is now for Ocean to dust itself off and get back to contending for championships. Following an 8-1 season in 2019, Ocean went 3-3 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then stumbled to a 2-8 record last season. Nearly the entire team returns this season and collectively they are ready to turn the corner.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey's own Campbell's Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup

New Jersey's own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
FOOD & DRINKS
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

