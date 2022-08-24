James Allen (Jim) Cowart passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Cowart was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 14, 1944, and moved to Murray, KY in 1986. He was the owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs and Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the city of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes.

