Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
Jackson Free Press
The Edison Walthall Rises Again
JACKSON — The Edison Walthall Hotel is the place of legends, bar fights between powerful men and lots of stories its walls could tell, but it has sat empty now since it closed in 2010. The hotel, named for a Confederate general and Mississippi senator, Edward Cary Walthall, that...
Vicksburg Post
Cleotha Lee Brown
Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS. She was preceded in death by...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2....
WLBT
Jackson native Rita Brent launches national comedy tour in her hometown
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a time when there seems to be so much heartache and anger around the nation, a Jackson native has made it her life’s work to make people laugh. Rita Brent is launching a national comedy tour and is starting right here in her hometown of Jackson. In an Exclusive interview, she talked with WLBT 3 On Your Side Thursday afternoon about Raised in the Sipp at Duling Hall.
Vicksburg Post
Yo-Ho, it’s a Princess and Pirate Life for the Vicksburg Convention Center
The Vicksburg Convention Center and Ford Insurance Company invite “all ye princesses and pirates” to the Princess and Pirate Party on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. The pirate crew plans to transform the VCC into a fairytale land fit for any princess, pirate or other characters that wish to enter and walk the planks. Princess and Pirate treats will be served, along with crafts and other royal activities to all the children that attend.
Vicksburg Post
Craig Danczyk speaks on closing career as firefighter
Another member of the Group of 17 is retiring from the fire department. The Group of 17 refers to 17 Vicksburg firefighters who joined the fire department in 1995. Many members of that group moved up the ladder to take leadership positions as lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, including the most recent member of the group to retire, Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who entered the fire service as a probationary firefighter at age 22.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Earle Basinsky, Vicksburg’s crime novelist
Did you know that Vicksburg is the home of Earle Basinsky, a crime novelist?. Basinsky was born in 1921 to Earle Basinsky Sr. and Aline Basinsky. In 1939, Basinsky went to attended law school at the University of Mississippi, but in 1942 joined the United States Air Forces for World War II according to Mississippi Writers and Musicians website.
WAPT
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg honors resident for lifesaving efforts
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his efforts that saved a man who was going into a diabetic coma. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug. 7, where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
Vicksburg Post
Sylvester Parker Jr.
Sylvester Parker Jr., Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 23 in the Promise Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 88. Funeral services are to be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joesph Briscoe officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 15 to August 22
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 15 to August 22. *Donald Glen Beard and Hardy Michael Katzenmeyer, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 9, Tuccio. *Belmont Place Development Company to Kids Preschool LLC, Block C, Part of Lots 3...
Vicksburg Post
Cathy Beeding named General Manager at Riverwalk Casino Hotel
Riverwalk Casino Hotel (“Riverwalk”) announced this week that Cathy Beeding has been named its general manager. Beeding brings over 20 years of gaming and regulatory experience in a number of jurisdictions including Mississippi, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Louisiana. In addition to extensive leadership roles in gaming compliance, she...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Vicksburg Post
James Allen Cowart
James Allen (Jim) Cowart passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Cowart was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 14, 1944, and moved to Murray, KY in 1986. He was the owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs and Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the city of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Vicksburg Post
Red Carpet Bowl tickets still available, but parking in short supply
Plenty of tickets will be available for tonight’s 60th Annual Red Carpet Bowl, but fans are being encouraged to have patience and build in some extra time as they arrive for the football doubleheader at Warren Central High School. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, whose department is handling traffic...
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
