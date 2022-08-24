Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl
Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central romps past Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl
Warren Central worked the late shift in the Red Carpet Bowl, but it didn’t have to put in a lot of hours. Darius Carter and Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, and the Vikings routed Forest Hill 48-6 in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday.
Vicksburg Post
Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match
When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Vicksburg Post
Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
Vicksburg Post
Vikings aim to continue recent dominance in the Red Carpet Bowl
For the past 50 years, the proud traditions of Warren Central and the Red Carpet Bowl have often intertwined. The Vikings have played in 37 of the Red Carpet Bowl’s 60 editions and won 25 times. The game has served to celebrate championships and begin title runs. Its recent...
WJTV Game of the Week: Germantown vs. Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- In the video above Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein previews WJTV’s Game of the Week between Germantown and Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
Red Carpet Bowl tickets still available, but parking in short supply
Plenty of tickets will be available for tonight’s 60th Annual Red Carpet Bowl, but fans are being encouraged to have patience and build in some extra time as they arrive for the football doubleheader at Warren Central High School. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, whose department is handling traffic...
Thursday Night High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ocean Springs starts slow but is able to beat Clinton 31-13.
Vicksburg Post
Manchester Academy shuts out Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy honored one of its football greats on Friday night, but the current roster didn’t feel much like celebrating afterward. Jake White scored two touchdowns, and Manchester Academy blew open a close game by scoring 24 points in the second half on its way to a 38-0 victory over Porter’s Chapel.
Vicksburg Post
Flashes find an edge with depth
St. Aloysius football coach Bubba Nettles called winning a season opener for the first time in 16 years “fantastic.”. How they got there was pretty great, too. The Flashes got contributions across the board, from freshmen and sophomores thrown into unexpected roles all the way up to seniors stepping up their game. It had Nettles fired up not only about their chances heading into a Week 2 road contest at Centreville Academy this Friday, but the enitre season as well.
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game
In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Vicksburg Post
Sylvester Parker Jr.
Sylvester Parker Jr., Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 23 in the Promise Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 88. Funeral services are to be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joesph Briscoe officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
vicksburgnews.com
Kevia Davis takes over as Gator Girls head coach
Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
Vicksburg Post
James Lewis hired as new VWSD athletics director
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that James Lewis is taking his first administrative job. He served as Jim Hill High School’s athletics and activities director while also coaching the school’s boys’ basketball team. James Lewis cut his teeth as a coach in...
Vicksburg Post
James Allen Cowart
James Allen (Jim) Cowart passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Cowart was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 14, 1944, and moved to Murray, KY in 1986. He was the owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs and Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the city of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2....
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Earle Basinsky, Vicksburg’s crime novelist
Did you know that Vicksburg is the home of Earle Basinsky, a crime novelist?. Basinsky was born in 1921 to Earle Basinsky Sr. and Aline Basinsky. In 1939, Basinsky went to attended law school at the University of Mississippi, but in 1942 joined the United States Air Forces for World War II according to Mississippi Writers and Musicians website.
