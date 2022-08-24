ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children

On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.
Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools

With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
Portland Middle Eastern Festival

Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
New Beaverton superintendent shares his transition plans

Superintendent Gustavo Balderas started July 1, and already he has plans to listen and learn from the community.Beaverton's new superintendent, Gustavo Balderas, has a plan to engage the community and listen to families, staff and students while he transitions into the role. Balderas officially started his position on July 1, a few months after the school board unanimously voted to hire him. Almost immediately, he started working on his entry plan for the coming year. As part of the first phase of his strategic plan, he's already been doing "a lot of listening and meeting with people, and just trying...
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Good Morning, News: More Lloyd Center Development, Hollywood Water Hogs, and What Portland is Doing to Tackle Climate Change

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Today's forecast is...
Two Oregon Hop Farmers earn prestigious “International Order of the Hop” Award

This past July the International Hop Congress gathered in Prague for their 58th annual industry convention that advocates for the interests of hop growers and merchants globally. Industry leaders presented and showcased the latest in innovation and challenges in hop farming, processing, and supply chain. They also handed out the prestigious “International Order of the Hop” award for excellence in contributions to the craft; think of it as being knighted by the queen of hops.
