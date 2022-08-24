ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
OREGON STATE
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Keizer, OR
thelundreport.org

Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience

This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
OREGON STATE
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Karmel
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
constructiondive.com

Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

‘We’re all exhausted’: U.S. teacher shortage affecting local districts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher shortage across the country is affecting school districts in Oregon. Portland Public Schools currently has over​ 200 open instructional positions, 80 of which are teaching positions in core subjects. The district also has an additional 90 open positions for custodial staff and nutritional services, according to a presentation by the PPS Superintendent Tuesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Episcopal School#Lewis Clark College#Sociology
Pamplin Media Group

Amazing Neighbors: Bruce Poinsette challenges status quo in Lake Oswego

Poinsette amplifies the voices of youth and longtime citizens alike through local group. Editor's note: This article appears in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section, which printed in this week's newspaper and can also be found here. Lake Oswego can feel like a homogenized bubble, according to Respond to...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
klcc.org

Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles

As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: More Lloyd Center Development, Hollywood Water Hogs, and What Portland is Doing to Tackle Climate Change

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Today's forecast is...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
travelportland.com

Seaside and Cannon Beach

With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
SEASIDE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy