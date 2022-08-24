Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Burglaries
NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property Friday, the department announced. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Roblar Drive after getting a report of a possible burglary in progress. The caller said a man could be seen hopping a fence and taking items from storage buildings on the property.
SFGate
Man Accused Of Stealing Bulldog, Shooting At Owner Arrested
San Jose police say they have arrested a man Wednesday who stole a dog and was demanding cash from its owner for its return. Police said in a news release that the dognapping occurred on August 3, when a victim had her American bulldog taken, along with a vehicle. The...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Bay Area deputy arrested on multiple felony charges, sheriff's office says
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that it arrested a member of its own team on weapons, drug and grand theft charges.
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
SFGate
New racist texts reveal Torrance cops talked about hurting and killing Black suspects
LOS ANGELES — The day after Torrance police shot Christopher DeAndre Mitchell in 2018, his mother and a dozen of his loved ones staged a protest outside the department's headquarters. At the same time, a group of officers — including the two who had killed Mitchell — were discussing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SF Lyft driver goes to hospital after attack, police say
A San Francisco Lyft driver was robbed and beaten before the suspect drove off with his car in broad daylight on Thursday in the city's SoMa neighborhood, officials said.
SFGate
Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Richmond Park Arrested
RICHMOND (BCN) An ongoing argument between two Oakland men boiled over into deadly violence over the weekend at a Richmond park, police said Wednesday. The fatal shooting was reported on Saturday afternoon at Southside Park, a greenbelt along Interstate Highway 580 near Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue. Police said video...
One man injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland, agency says
An adult male who was injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland on Friday afternoon is in stable conditions, officials said.
3 hospitalized after shooting at Sikh temple in California, police say
Local news station KCRA reported police responded to shots fired at a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, on Saturday night.
SFGate
1 injured in shooting aboard Northern California train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting aboard a train in Northern California and the suspect remained at-large hours later, authorities said. The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the incident in Oakland on a train operated by the...
SFGate
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Early Saturday
UNION CITY (BCN) A shooting in Union City early Saturday morning sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive, in the parking lot in front of a convenience store, around 3:01 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The...
1 dead in fatal Oakland shooting blocks from deadly Friday incident
OAKLAND -- Just over 12 hours after a particularly violent night in Oakland, police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Saturday morning, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident who was suffering from apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Oakland homicide detectives have started an investigation into...
SFGate
Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon
NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
More than 100 guns off the street after Kane County gun buyback event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 guns are now off the street after a gun buyback event in Kane County Saturday. The sheriff's office gave away $100 gift cards for every firearm turned in, no questions asked. It was so popular the sheriff had to cancel day two of the event because they ran out of gift cards. The office plans to hold more similar events in the future.
SFGate
LA deputy arrested on DUI suspicion in patrol vehicle crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for investigation of drunk driving after he crashed a patrol vehicle and went missing briefly, officials said. KABC-TV reported Saturday that the crash happened Friday night when the vehicle went off the road and into bushes...
SFGate
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
Comments / 0