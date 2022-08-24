Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Reichel, King, Blackwell, Toews
It’s August and time for another edition of Blackhawks Bytes! We’ve been in the dog days of the offseason for quite some time now, but the end is near and a new hockey campaign awaits. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp and preseason is just around the corner. Many are approaching this coming season with trepidation; all signs point toward a rough year for this rebuilding team. But the show must go on, and the diehards are excited to see what awaits regardless of low expectations.
markerzone.com
DETROIT RED WINGS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
The Hockey Writers
3 Mistakes Bruins GM Don Sweeney Made During the 2022 Offseason
Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has made some good moves this summer, most notably re-signing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to below-value contracts, and that alone deserves a lot of praise. However, it’s also fair to say that Sweeney has made some mistakes that could end up negatively impacting the team. Here’s a look at where he went wrong.
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Yardbarker
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Quinton Byfield
Moving along with the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series, I’ll be discussing Quinton Byfield today. The former 2020 second overall pick is heading into a pivotal sophomore season, as the Kings look to continue taking steps towards becoming a Stanley Cup contender again. Byfield’s 2021-22 season didn’t go...
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Nashville Predators made some noise ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by landing defenseman Ryan McDonagh for what essentially was nickels on the dime. General manager David Poile took on some cap but maneuvered his way around it by shedding Luke Kunin’s contract and exiling him to the San Jose Sharks. The trade allowed the Predators to not only retain the services of Filip Forsberg long-term but add some sustenance to their depth.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Farm System is Better Than Grades Indicate
The New York Islanders prospect pool is widely considered one of the worst in the league. The Hockey Writers‘ 2021-22 midseason rankings had them at 31st, behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins. Corey Pronman of The Athletic recently published his preseason rankings with the Islanders ranked 27th (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: Breakdown of all 32 teams from Corey Pronman’, The Athletic, 8/22/22). This is very concerning for a roster that is veteran-heavy and needs young players.
The Hockey Writers
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2 Under-the-Radar Calder Trophy Candidates in 2022-23
Last season, the Edmonton Oilers had two rookies, Ryan McLeod and Tyler Benson. To qualify to be a rookie in the NHL, the player must not have played more than 25 games in one previous season or six or more in any two previous seasons. Philip Broberg and Markus Niemelainen came close, as they got their first taste of NHL action and just hit the 20-game mark. This coming season, the Oilers should once again have two rookies. This time the two rookies will do well enough to be in contention for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy. These players are Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Make Puzzling Decision With Kessel Signing
On Wednesday evening, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that they were bringing in Phil Kessel on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The move generated quite a bit of buzz, given not only that the 34-year-old was the most prized free agent remaining on the market but also due to the fact he has become a league-wide favorite in recent years.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of optimism. General manager (GM) Steve Yzerman went on a shopping spree this summer, and the team is looking a lot better on paper because of it. Yet, with the Red Wings still having over $9 million of cap space to work with, they are in a position where they could still add to their roster before autumn comes around.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Golden Knights, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Christian Dvorak’s name is out there in the rumor mill again. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks might be looking at a couple of free agents still out there on the market. The Vegas Golden Knights signed Phil Kessel, what does that mean for their...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there had been some talk in the past about the New York Rangers being a team that was interested in trading for Patrick Kane. Are they still?. Meanwhile, how will the Boston Bruins make themselves cap-compliant when a handful of their bigger stars are back from injury? Finally, the Ottawa Senators want to upgrade their defense, but how willing are they to part with some of their better prospects?
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Auston Matthews’ Career If He Is a Lifetime Maple Leaf
Oh, what Auston Matthews might become if he stayed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the rest of his career. The storied history of the Toronto Maple Leafs has seen some great players suit up for the Blue & White. Some of them include Mats Sundin, Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, Dave Keon, Borje Salming, Lanny McDonald, and Darryl Sittler.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Michael Bunting’s Fortunate Perfection
This is our third Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Yesterday, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Today, we’ll look at our third Maple Leafs’ player – Michael Bunting.
