Portland, OR

Beaverton Valley Times

New Beaverton superintendent shares his transition plans

Superintendent Gustavo Balderas started July 1, and already he has plans to listen and learn from the community.Beaverton's new superintendent, Gustavo Balderas, has a plan to engage the community and listen to families, staff and students while he transitions into the role. Balderas officially started his position on July 1, a few months after the school board unanimously voted to hire him. Almost immediately, he started working on his entry plan for the coming year. As part of the first phase of his strategic plan, he's already been doing "a lot of listening and meeting with people, and just trying...
BEAVERTON, OR
klcc.org

How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children

On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Pamplin Media Group

Amazing Neighbors: Bruce Poinsette challenges status quo in Lake Oswego

Poinsette amplifies the voices of youth and longtime citizens alike through local group. Editor's note: This article appears in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section, which printed in this week's newspaper and can also be found here. Lake Oswego can feel like a homogenized bubble, according to Respond to...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal

Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker to oppose incumbent mayor in November election

Walker has served on the council since January 2021, hopes to take seat from two-term Mayor Stan Pulliam.Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is seeking reelection for a third term, but unlike last time, he has opposition. Just before the Aug. 22 filing deadline, Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker threw her name in to run against Pulliam. "It's nothing personal," Walker said. "He's worked really hard for the city and council. That said, I want to have an opportunity to take it further and to give voters a choice. I am in this for Sandy with no aspirations for higher office."...
SANDY, OR

