Olivia Munn and Baby Malcolm Surprise John Mulaney on Stage for His 40th Birthday
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm Hiệp gave his father the ultimate 40th birthday gift by crashing the comedian's recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. "Malcolm surprised John on stage last night to sing...
See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party
Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
The MixtapE! Presents Britney Spears, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight and Longtime Love Harley Rodriguez Are Married
Watch: Joey McIntyre on Making "Return of the Mac" With Family. There are some new spouses on the block. New Kids on the Block's member Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez have tied the knot after more than a decade together. When asked if he and Harley had finally wed during an Aug. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old confirmed it all with a simple, "We did."
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Preview: See Bilal Accidentally Mix Up Shaeeda With His Ex-Wife
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Clip. In this exclusive clip from the season seven premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, out Aug. 28 on TLC and Discovery+, Shaeeda and Bilal are on their way to meet Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, to hash out some drama.
Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills
Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors. Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people. In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.
How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency. Miranda Lambert is ready to bring her little red wagon to Las Vegas. With less than a month ago until Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency kicks off at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the country singer is sharing why her latest show is going to be electric.
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
Travis Barker Has a Doggone Amazing Tattoo Confession That Lives Up to His Name
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour. Travis Barker has a paws-itively great new approach to his tattoos. The Blink-182 musician shared in a recent tweet that he now feels differently when it comes to removing permanent ink. But his newfound perspective also means he has come up with a brilliant solution.
Bill Nye's Reaction to Meeting Taylor Swift Will Make Your Day
Everyone's favorite science guy also happens to be a huge Swiftie. Bill Nye is used to getting recognized by fans all the time, and that certainly came in handy when he attended Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in 2018. He exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop all about meeting the music superstar at her concert—or rather, as he noted, the time "she got to meet me."
Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
