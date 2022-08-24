ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party

Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Britney Spears, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts

Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
E! News

New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight and Longtime Love Harley Rodriguez Are Married

Watch: Joey McIntyre on Making "Return of the Mac" With Family. There are some new spouses on the block. New Kids on the Block's member Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez have tied the knot after more than a decade together. When asked if he and Harley had finally wed during an Aug. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old confirmed it all with a simple, "We did."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Michael Bubl
Person
Elvis
Person
Pat Monahan
Person
Michael Buble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Brooks Dunn
E! News

Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency. Miranda Lambert is ready to bring her little red wagon to Las Vegas. With less than a month ago until Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency kicks off at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the country singer is sharing why her latest show is going to be electric.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
TV SERIES
E! News

Bill Nye's Reaction to Meeting Taylor Swift Will Make Your Day

Everyone's favorite science guy also happens to be a huge Swiftie. Bill Nye is used to getting recognized by fans all the time, and that certainly came in handy when he attended Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in 2018. He exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop all about meeting the music superstar at her concert—or rather, as he noted, the time "she got to meet me."
SCIENCE
E! News

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West

Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy