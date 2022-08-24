Read full article on original website
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
Today's Wordle #432 Is Easy to Solve
Today's Wordle is an easy challenge for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
My Hero Academia Fans Talk Favorite Moments of The Final Arc
The Final Arc of My Hero Academia is upon us, with the heroes of UA Academy forging their last stand against the forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and the other countless members of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While fans don't know how many chapters are left in the Shonen series before it comes to an end, readers have taken the opportunity to share their favorite moments for the battle that will potentially be the last for Class 1-A.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Cut Story Content Discovered by Fan
Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have discovered a pretty significant piece of cut content from the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest games ever made, both on a commercial level and on a game design level. It's filled with layered systems in a rich, dense open world that is bursting at the seams with content. It took Rockstar Games roughly 5 years to make it with a team of thousands of people behind it and it was a roaring success. However, despite the luxuries Rockstar has when it comes to time, budget, and resources, things still get cut along the way. For starters, Arthur Morgan was supposed to have a child that died on the mountain at the start of the game. It was considered too grim and instead, Rockstar opted to have an optional piece of dialogue later on in the game where Morgan talked about having a child that had passed away long ago. However, fans may have discovered an even bigger piece of cut content.
"Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection" Announced by Controversial Anti-Piracy Company
Denuvo, an anti-piracy company which PC users are probably all too familiar with by now, is expanding its preventative efforts to the Nintendo Switch platform. The company announced this move this week in a press release amid a Gamescom announcement of what it said will be the "industry's first Nintendo Switch emulator protection." The goal of this new technology is to better safeguard Nintendo Switch games from being emulated on PCs "with no impact on the gaming experience," Denuvo claims.
Godzilla vs Kong 2: Director Adam Wingard Shares First Set Video
Principal photography is officially underway for the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, with helmer Adam Wingard now sharing the first video from the production's set in Australia. In a post to the film's official TikTok account, Wingard is walking to a soundstage when he's interrupted by the eponymous kaiju's roaring and shaking camera mimicking a trembling ground.
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gameplay Teases Chicago Mission
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a tiny new glimpse at gameplay and this time, it hints at a high-stakes mission set in Chicago. The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to massive set pieces. Since Call of Duty 2, the series has made a spectacle out of amazing cinematic moments. In Call of Duty 2, there was a mission that featured soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. It was one of the most intense moments in a game to date and one that helped put the franchise on the map. This would become a staple of the series going forward with nukes being set off, Washington DC being overrun, having a battle against Russians in New York City, and so on. It seems Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will continue this trend.
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Review: A Faithful Remake for Better and Worse
Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that I have fond memories of growing up and playing with my younger brother. It's one of the first open-world games from my youth that I remember experiencing, and as such, it informed much of how I viewed the genre as it began evolving. Now, with open-world games being a dime a dozen, THQ Nordic has opted to return to Destroy All Humans! 2 with its "Reprobed" remake on current-gen platforms. The result is a remake that does little to change the original, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Composer Bear McCreary Teases "We Made the Show I Want to See"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is debuting on Prime Video next month, and the series will be set thousands of years before Lord of the Rings. Recently, concept artist John Howe teased, "This isn't the Middle-earth you remember." Other people involved with the series are also speaking out about the differences between the new show and the beloved films, including composer Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Agents of SHIELD, Godzilla: King of Monsters). During a recent interview with TV Line, McCreary praised the series and spoke about hesitation from fans.
