Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have discovered a pretty significant piece of cut content from the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest games ever made, both on a commercial level and on a game design level. It's filled with layered systems in a rich, dense open world that is bursting at the seams with content. It took Rockstar Games roughly 5 years to make it with a team of thousands of people behind it and it was a roaring success. However, despite the luxuries Rockstar has when it comes to time, budget, and resources, things still get cut along the way. For starters, Arthur Morgan was supposed to have a child that died on the mountain at the start of the game. It was considered too grim and instead, Rockstar opted to have an optional piece of dialogue later on in the game where Morgan talked about having a child that had passed away long ago. However, fans may have discovered an even bigger piece of cut content.

