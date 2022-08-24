Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO