Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: Cowboys, Ravens among top landing spots for former second-round pick
Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.
NFL・
Comments / 0